IPL Auction 2018: Overseas players attract heavy bids, Rs 90 mn for Maxwell

As the 2018 edition of the IPL auction goes forward, some surprises were sprung in the form of Indian players continuing to attract lower than expected attention from bidders. Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who has attracted bids up to Rs 160 million in previous auctions, went at the base price of Rs 20 million to the Kings XI Punjab. Similarly, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 million. Overseas players, however, continued to attract bidders.

Australian saw quite a few teams try to grab him up, but in the end, it was Delhi Daredevils who managed to do so for Rs 90 million. Four teams, starting with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals entered the bid. These two were joined by Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the former finally placing the winning bid. ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2018: Stokes, Starc attract huge bids while Gayle goes unsold