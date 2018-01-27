IPL Auction 2018: Overseas players attract heavy bids, Rs 90 mn for Maxwell

JUST IN
IPL Auction 2018: Stokes, Starc attract huge bids while Gayle goes unsold
Business Standard

Indian players like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, were picked up at base price

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

As the 2018 edition of the IPL auction goes forward, some surprises were sprung in the form of Indian players continuing to attract lower than expected attention from bidders. Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who has attracted bids up to Rs 160 million in previous auctions, went at the base price of Rs 20 million to the Kings XI Punjab. Similarly, Harbhajan Singh was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 million. Overseas players, however, continued to attract bidders.

Australian Glenn Maxwell saw quite a few teams try to grab him up, but in the end, it was Delhi Daredevils who managed to do so for Rs 90 million. Four teams, starting with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals entered the bid. These two were joined by Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the former finally placing the winning bid. ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2018: Stokes, Starc attract huge bids while Gayle goes unsold Other players up for grabs in this round included Gautam Gambhir, Shakib Ul Hassan and Joe Root.

Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder 20 90 DD
Benjamin Stokes All-Rounder 20 125 RR
Yuvraj Singh All-Rounder 20 20 KXIP
Mitchell Starc Bowler 20 94 KKR
Ravichandran Ashwin All-Rounder 20 76 KXIP
Shikhar Dhawan Batsman 20 52 SRH, using RTM against KXIP.
Christopher Gayle Batsman 20 Unsold for now
Kieron Pollard All-Rounder 20 54 MI retains using RTM against DD
Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 20 40 RR retain through RTM against KXIP
Dwayne Bravo All-Rounder 20 64 CSK use RTM against KXIP
Gautam Gambhir Batsman 20 28 DD
Harbhajan Singh Bowler 20 20 CSK
Kane Williamson Batsman 15 30 SRH
Faf Du Plessis Batsman 15 16 CSK retain using RTM against KXIP
Joe Root Batsman 15 Unsold for now
Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder 10 20 SRH

First Published: Sat, January 27 2018. 11:56 IST

