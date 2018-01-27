IPL Auction 2018: Overseas players attract heavy bids, Rs 90 mn for Maxwell

As the 2018 edition of the IPL auction goes forward, some surprises were sprung in the form of Indian players continuing to attract lower than expected attention from bidders. Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who has attracted bids up to Rs 160 million in previous auctions, went at the base price of Rs 20 million to the Kings XI Punjab. Similarly, Harbhajan Singh was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 million. Overseas players, however, continued to attract bidders.
Australian Glenn Maxwell saw quite a few teams try to grab him up, but in the end, it was Delhi Daredevils who managed to do so for Rs 90 million. Four teams, starting with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals entered the bid. These two were joined by Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the former finally placing the winning bid. ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2018: Stokes, Starc attract huge bids while Gayle goes unsoldOther players up for grabs in this round included Gautam Gambhir, Shakib Ul Hassan and Joe Root.
|Glenn Maxwell
|All-Rounder
|20
|90
|DD
|Benjamin Stokes
|All-Rounder
|20
|125
|RR
|Yuvraj Singh
|All-Rounder
|20
|20
|KXIP
|Mitchell Starc
|Bowler
|20
|94
|KKR
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|All-Rounder
|20
|76
|KXIP
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batsman
|20
|52
|SRH, using RTM against KXIP.
|Christopher Gayle
|Batsman
|20
|Unsold for now
|Kieron Pollard
|All-Rounder
|20
|54
|MI retains using RTM against DD
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Batsman
|20
|40
|RR retain through RTM against KXIP
|Dwayne Bravo
|All-Rounder
|20
|64
|CSK use RTM against KXIP
|Gautam Gambhir
|Batsman
|20
|28
|DD
|Harbhajan Singh
|Bowler
|20
|20
|CSK
|Kane Williamson
|Batsman
|15
|30
|SRH
|Faf Du Plessis
|Batsman
|15
|16
|CSK retain using RTM against KXIP
|Joe Root
|Batsman
|15
|Unsold for now
|Shakib Al Hasan
|All-Rounder
|10
|20
|SRH
