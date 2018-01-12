Another milestone for Isro with 100th satellite: 10 things you should know

India on Friday launched a polar rocket with 31 satellites, including three Indian and 28 of six other nations from its spaceport in The 44.4-metre tall (PSLV-C40) roared into a clear sky after a perfect lift-off at 9.29 a.m. after a 28-hour countdown. The 320-tonne rocket will eject the satellites one-by-one and deploy them into the earth's lower orbit about 17 minutes and 18 seconds after the lift-off. Chairman designate K Sivan says PSLVC40 is special for since it is coming after a failure 4.5 months back.

PSLVC40 Performance was excellent and entire system perfectly. Its a green flag for high profile missions. S Somanath, Director, LPSC says today's successful launch is a reassurance to all of us about The previous launch failed due to a "very minor" issue.