Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed; BJP corners Siddaramaiah, Cong: 10 highlights

The accused, identified as Tejas Sharma by TV reports, has been taken into police custody following the knife-attack

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

pv shetty, karnataka, lokayukta
Bengaluru: Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. He has been taken into custody by the police. Photo: ANI

Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty on Wednesday was stabbed with a knife multiple times by a youth who came to his office on some pretext, in what is being termed as a massive security breach by TV reports. PV Shetty is a former Supreme Court Judge. The accused, identified as Tejas Sharma by TV reports, has been taken into police custody, news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy as saying. Retd Justice Vishwanath Shetty has been admitted to the ICU in Mallya Hospital. He is said to be out of danger as of now. Following the incident, former Prime Minister H Deve Gowda has slammed the state government for poor law and order.

Top 10 highlights 1) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office. 2) One person attempted to murder the judge. He hit him 3 times with his knife. The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad: Eyewitness Jay Anna on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru. 3) He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now: HM Ramalinga Reddy on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office in Bengaluru. 4) It's a murderous attack on Lokayukta Justice, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after meeting Vishwanath Shetty at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital. 5) Karnataka Lokayukta or anti-corruption ombudsman Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty is out of danger, said state home minister Ramalinga Reddy. 6) The attacker, identified as a complainant named Tejas Sharma, has been arrested. 7) He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now: HM Ramalinga Reddy on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office in Bengaluru. 8) Congress condemned the incident and said, "This is a very sad incident... We need to know the intention behind the incident. We are very serious about Lokayukta, we have some of the very senior people in the post. We will certainly take an action." 9) Justice PV Shetty is quite popular amongst farm labourers An agricultural labourer,K Dinesh from Paduvannaru village in Puttur taluk, wanted to write a ‘thank-you’ letter to Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty for having saved him and his family from ruin. Just when private money-lenders had begun to tighten the noose around Dinesh’s neck for defaulting on loan repayments, an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh was credited into his bank account by Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), a fortnight ago. In 2017, the Badagannuru GP Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) deposing before Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had defended the decision. But, Lokayukta had rejected the PDO’s claim when the officer failed to submit proof backing her statement. An agricultural labourer,K Dinesh from Paduvannaru village in Puttur taluk, wanted to write a ‘thank-you’ letter to Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty for having saved him and his family from ruin. Just when private money-lenders had begun to tighten the noose around Dinesh’s neck for defaulting on loan repayments, an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh was credited into his bank account by Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), a fortnight ago. In 2017, the Badagannuru GP Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) deposing before Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had defended the decision. But, Lokayukta had rejected the PDO’s claim when the officer failed to submit proof backing her statement. 10) Siddaramaiah & Congress is fully responsible for this. It is time for them to go from Karnataka: Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 20:58 IST

