Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed; BJP corners Siddaramaiah, Cong: 10 highlights

Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty on Wednesday was stabbed with a knife multiple times by a youth who came to his office on some pretext, in what is being termed as a massive security breach by TV reports. PV Shetty is a former Supreme Court Judge. The accused, identified as Tejas Sharma by TV reports, has been taken into police custody, news agency ANI quoted Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy as saying. Retd Justice has been admitted to the ICU in Mallya Hospital. He is said to be out of danger as of now. Following the incident, former Prime Minister H Deve Gowda has slammed the state government for poor law and order. It is unfortunate that in broad daylight, there has been a murderous attack on the Lokayukta. He is battling for his life in the hospital. This incident shows the deteriorating law & order situation in Siddaramaiah & is fully responsible for this: Ananth Kumar pic.twitter.com/qqUFfsFZbt — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018 Top 10 highlights 1) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice who was stabbed by a man at his office. 2) One person attempted to murder the judge. He hit him 3 times with his knife. The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad: Eyewitness Jay Anna on Lokayukta Justice stabbed in Bengaluru. 3) He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now: HM Ramalinga Reddy on Lokayukta Justice who was stabbed by a man at his office in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice who was stabbed by a man at his office. pic.twitter.com/5TdZFGH9rr — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018 4) It's a murderous attack on Lokayukta Justice, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after meeting at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital. 5) Lokayukta or anti-corruption ombudsman is out of danger, said state home minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Oh God ,What a failure of Security ,hope someone will be made answerable for this huge lapse ,State has fallen into hands of criminals with the blessing of politicians ,there is no fear for law and order , bad days ahead for if the same type of administration continues — Guruprasad (@dhruva91) March 7, 2018

One person attempted to murder the judge. He hit him 3 times with his knife. The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad: Eyewitness Jay Anna on Lokayukta Justice stabbed in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/xTd4fHoy8I — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

9) Justice PV Shetty is quite popular amongst farm labourers An agricultural labourer,K Dinesh from Paduvannaru village in Puttur taluk, wanted to write a ‘thank-you’ letter to Lokayukta Chief for having saved him and his family from ruin. Just when private money-lenders had begun to tighten the noose around Dinesh’s neck for defaulting on loan repayments, an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh was credited into his bank account by Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), a fortnight ago. In 2017, the Badagannuru GP Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) deposing before Lokayukta Chief had defended the decision. But, Lokayukta had rejected the PDO’s claim when the officer failed to submit proof backing her statement.

10) Siddaramaiah & is fully responsible for this. It is time for them to go from Karnataka: Union Minister Ananth Kumar. "The is lying about the Law & Order situation in Statistics dont lie. Crime Rate is actually falling in the state compared to BJP's rule between 2008-13": Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister #BariOluBJP pic.twitter.com/wjGSDmVDrY — (@INCKarnataka) March 7, 2018 7748 murders, 7238 rapes and 11000 kidnappings have taken place under your regime Siddaramaiah. It's a govt of blood shed: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde in Mangaluru, pic.twitter.com/CJxR7FOIz0 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018 An agricultural labourer,K Dinesh from Paduvannaru village in Puttur taluk, wanted to write a ‘thank-you’ letter to Lokayukta Chief for having saved him and his family from ruin. Just when private money-lenders had begun to tighten the noose around Dinesh’s neck for defaulting on loan repayments, an amount of Rs 1.20 lakh was credited into his bank account by Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), a fortnight ago. In 2017, the Badagannuru GP Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) deposing before Lokayukta Chief had defended the decision. But, Lokayukta had rejected the PDO’s claim when the officer failed to submit proof backing her statement.10) Siddaramaiah & is fully responsible for this. It is time for them to go from Karnataka: Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

6) The attacker, identified as a complainant named Tejas Sharma, has been arrested.7) He was a contractor from Tumakuru. He complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders. He assaulted the judge and he was alone. The judge is out of danger now: HM Ramalinga Reddy on Lokayukta Justice who was stabbed by a man at his office in Bengaluru.8) condemned the incident and said, "This is a very sad incident... We need to know the intention behind the incident. We are very serious about Lokayukta, we have some of the very senior people in the post. We will certainly take an action."