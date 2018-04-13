Kathua, Unnao rape case: Rahul leads mid-night march, targets Modi; updates

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate here on Thursday to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child). "We are here against crimes being committed against women, against rapes, violence and murder and the government must act on this. This is a issue and not a political one," Gandhi said at the march in the heart of the capital. On the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Gandhi said it was the right slogan and the Prime Minister must start work on 'Beti Bachao'. The BJP was apparently caught unawares about the protest, with Congress workers from Delhi and neighbouring areas rushing to the venue on the call of their party leader. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said they were protesting to awaken the Modi government from its "slumber".

Here's what happened according to Kathua gang rape and murder chargesheet: 8-year-old had been missing in Rasana village since January 10. On January 17, her mutilated body was found, bearing the marks of gang rape. This week, local lawyers tried to prevent the police from filing the charge sheet, and the Jammu High Court Bar Association called for a bandh on Wednesday demanding that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The chargesheet lists as the main conspirator the caretaker of the temple in Rasana where Asifa was allegedly held. The girl was gang-raped repeatedly inside a village temple and kept sedated for hours before being killed by six men, including one who had been "invited" to come all the way from Meerut to "satisfy his lust", the police have told a court. The kidnapping, rape and killing of the girl of the Bakherwal community at the Rassana area of Kathua was part of a planned, chilling strategy to instill fear and drive the nomadic tribe out of the region, reveals the 15-page charge-sheet filed by the Police in the chief judicial magistrate's court.

In the midst of the investigation, lawyers of the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHBA) undertook protests, demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Modi and his party members on Thursday kept a day-long fast against the washout of the second part of Parliament's budget session due to disruptions.

Top 10 developments on Kathua gangrape, murder of 8-year-old girl, protests by Rahul Gandhi, celebrities and citizens:

1. Rahul Gandhi leads midnight protest at India Gate: Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a midnight protest by the party workers at India Gate here against the "slumber" of Narendra Modi government over the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and to seek justice for the victims. The candle-light protest on Thursday midnight was called at a short notice and saw people converging at the India Gate in sizeable numbers to express their support. Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sushmita Dev walked from the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to the India Gate along with hundreds of party workers holding candles.

Rahul Gandhi joined the protest around midnight. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were also present, along with their daughter. He said there were repeated incidents of violence, rape and murder of women in the country.

2. What Rahul Gandhi said: He said there were repeated incidents of violence, rape and murder of women in the country. "We want the government to take action. Today, women are feeling insecure to move out of their houses. Somewhere a child, a woman is raped, killed and we want that the government should resolve this. The women of the country should feel safe," he said. Gandhi said it was a issue and not a political issue. "This is an issue concerning women," he said, adding that people from all parties as well as the common man was at the India Gate. "I only want to say that the atrocities being committed against women, the government should do something about it."

He said Modi's slogan of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" was a correct slogan. "We are saying that Narendra Modi should begin the task of protecting women of the country," he said.





How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?



What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished.



What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.



Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

3. Under Modi govt "Betis are under threat": A number of student and women organisations on Thursday protested at the Parliament Street against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and questioned the silence of Modi. The protesters also alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of keeping silent on the issue. "Two gruesome incidents of rape have shocked the nation; not just for the horrific nature of the crime, but also for the ruling party, the BJP trying to shield the accused, with its sitting ministers even going on to support bandhs and rallies against arresting of the rape accused," All India Students Association state secretary Niraj Kumar said.

Organisations like All India Progressive Women's Association, Federation of Indian Women, JNU Students Union, Students Federation of India among others took part in the protest. "The PM, known to tweet on every issue, hasn't thought that rape of two women in the BJP ruled states and the shielding of the accused by his party as even an issue to give out a statement. The betis (daughters) of the nation are under threat from the ruling party," Kumar said.





Kathua rape case: Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes part in a candlelight vigil at India Gate to protest against the growing incidents of violence against the girl child and women, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

4. Mehbooba Mufti must clarify involvement of BJP ministers in Kathua agitation, says Congress: Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to come clean on the alleged involvement of two of her cabinet ministers in instigating trouble in Kathua region following the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl. According to reports, the two BJP ministers- Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga-- had gone to the place of agitation at Rasana in Kathua last month.

"The Chief Minister should clarify her stand on the involvement of two senior ministers instigating trouble in Kathua with regard to the brutal murder and rape of an eight-year-old nomad girl Asifa," JKPCC chairman G A Mir said.

5. Bar Association of Jammu extends strike till April 17: The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ) said it is extendng its strike till April 17 against the growing illegal presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, while alleging that its agitation for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape-cum-murder was wrongly being portrayed as "communal". BAJ also alleged that their agitation for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case to ensure justice for the eight-year-old-victim was being portrayed as communal by those with a "Kashmir-centric mindset".



6. Pakistani hand in Kathua rape-murder case, says MP BJP chief: BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan claimed a 'Pakistani hand' behind the Kathua gangrape and murder. He was responding to reports that slogans of 'Jai Sriram' were raised following the incident. "If slogans of Jai Shri Ram were shouted on the rape of the girl, it must be the handiwork of Pakistan's agents who want to create differences between us," Chouhan said. "Hindus are less than one per cent in Kashmir. They cannot even open their mouths, then how can they shout these slogans?" he asked.

7. Mehbooba Mufti moots death penalty for raping minor: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government will bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors. Condemning the incident of rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua district, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, said that she will not let another child suffer in this way. Mehbooba further assured the entire nation that she stands committed to ensure justice in the She also called for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the crime.

8. Failed Asifa as humans, says V K Singh: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said "we have failed Asifa as humans".

"...But she will not be denied justice," V.K. Singh, former Chief of Army Staff, tweeted.





9. Obstruction of justice in disgraceful, says Amnesty: Human rights group Amnesty International termed the attempts by some lawyers and a Hindu group to obstruct the investigation and prosecution of the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, as "disgraceful".

"It is disgraceful that some lawyers and members of the BJP are trying to introduce religious prejudice into the investigation of this horrific crime, and block its investigation," Zahoor Wani, Senior Campaigner, Amnesty International India, said.

10. Celebrities voice outrage: Several Bollywood celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shirish Kunder, asked the public to demand justice for the minor in the wake of the shameful incident. "Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8-year-old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human," Faran Akthar tweeted. Actor Sonam Kapoor, in a tweet, said, "Ashamed, appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country." Actor Renuka Shahane, in a Facebook post, said that neither the religion of the victim not the religion of rapist should matter. Richa Chadha criticised CM Mehbooba Mufti for her alliance with BJP even after the



These are the so-called lawyers that support the #KathuaRapist. They tried to prevented the charge sheet from being filed. Look at them,do you know any of them?They ought to be shamed. They are complicit in the rape,torture and murder of an 8 year old #JusticeForAshifa RT #Shame pic.twitter.com/aYwUGa8mSC — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018

Kathua MLA missing since 2 days, untraceable to comment on rape case: Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia has been missing since two days after being questioned about the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in his constituency in Earlier, ANI tried to contact the BJP MLA to take his views about the case. He, however, evaded the question and sent a text message that read: "Sir, I am going to the hospital as my mother-in-law is not well." Jasrotia's mobile phone has also been switched off since then.