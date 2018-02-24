Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Clashes between BJP, Cong disrupt voting in Kolaras

Voting for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections in the assembly constituencies of Kolaras and Mungaoli has begun on Saturday and is set to see a direct face-off between Chief Minister and Congress MP State Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh said Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district recorded 44.8% voting, while the turnout was 47.01% in Kolaras in Shivpuri district, till 1 pm. The by and large peaceful polling was marred by sporadic clashes — especially one in Digoda village in Kolaras — between the Congress and workers, the Election Commission (EC) official said. A total of 22 candidates are in the fray in Kolaras while 13 are trying their luck in Mungaoli. The results will be announced on 28 February. The total number of voters in the two constituencies are 2,44,457 (Kolaras) and 1,91,009 (Mungaoli). Around 3,000 poll officials are conducting the process at 575 polling stations, an Election Commission (EC) official said. Several people had earlier complained that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were not functioning properly, forcing them to long queues to cast their votes. “I have been standing in queue for the past one hour, voting has not started since the EVM is not working,” said one local, according to news agency ANI. EVM at Kolaras' booth number 57 is currently not working, people wait outside to cast their votes. Photo: ANI Congress may have a slight edge over (BJP) as the constituencies, which fall in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Scindia, were won by the grand old party's candidates in 2013. The intensified campaigning came to an end on Thursday. The by-elections, scheduled for February 24 in the assembly constituencies of Kolaras and Mungaoli, will see a direct face-off between Chief Minister and Congress MP So, while the Congress wants to build on its show in the elections, the wants to maintain Chouhans stature in the state. A win in either of the seats would help Chouhan forget his defeat in the Chitrakoot assembly by-election in November to Congress, a seat that the latter retained with an impressive margin of over 14,000 votes. Why all this hullabaloo over two seats when the MLAs will be in the assembly for not more than seven months? The end-game result of the polls at Mungaoli and Kolaras will be keenly watched, as it would set the general mood of the election saga in Madhya Pradesh, which is going to polls later this year. A defeat in the by-polls could give a handle to Chouhan's detractors within the party to demand his replacement on the ground of anti-incumbency. And if Scindia loses, it will a setback for a leader trying to set in order the faction-ridden Congress unit.

CM Chouhan upped the ante to woo voters

announced a slew of measures for the people of the region, including a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for tackling malnutrition among Saharia tribals, who form a major chunk of the population in Kolaras and Mungaoli. Chouhan, keen to snatch the two seats from the Congress, had recentlyfor the people of the region, including a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for tackling malnutrition among Saharia tribals, who form a major chunk of the population in Kolaras and Mungaoli.

In Bhopal, the CM announced a bonus of Rs 200 per quintal over the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy farmers. This was seen in view of the massive farmers’ agitation in His tone can be seen in his election speeches. “Give us five months, the people of the region would see development in five years,” reported ANI. He further went on to say, “If we fail, don’t vote for us again."In Bhopal, theover the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy farmers. This was seen in view of the massive farmers’ agitation in

censured her for violating the model code of conduct ahead of the upcoming by-polls in the state. even tried to pit Scindia against Scindia by fielding Jyotiraditya’s aunt on February 5, reported The Times of India. However, the move backfired when Raje allegedly Raje allegedly threatened voters to cut off their water supply if they don’t vote for EC served her a notice for this andahead of the upcoming by-polls in the state.

"Only has brought development in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress party did nothing for the public," the Chief Minister said during his road show.

Chouhan's road show covered at least 40 villages in Mungaoli.

Scindia left no stone unturned either

extensively touring the two seats to ward off the saffron challenge. Aware of the high stakes involved, the 47-year-old royal has been

asked the people to make a choice between the two. Leaving no stone unturned to sweep the upcoming by-polls in the state, the Congress leader

"The selection is not between Congress and BJP; it is between Shivraj and me,” Scindia said, according to ANI. “Now the people have to decide whom they want -- Scindia or Chouhan.”

Scindia futher hit out at the ruling parting at a road show on Wednesday for having ignored the state for the past 14 years.

"No minister was seen here for past 14 years. But after the death of MLA Mahendra Singh, the government is so interested in Mungaoli, that it seems it is going to be capital of instead of Bhopal," he said, according to an ANI report.

Scindia's road show covered 30 villages in Mungaoli.

to be more careful while making speeches. EC has advised

Congress registered a complaint with the election watchdog that a government project was announced by Chouhan at a time moral code of conduct is in force. EC's direction came afterthat a government project was announced by Chouhan at a time moral code of conduct is in force.

Chouhan allegedly made the announcement while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Mungaoli on February 16.

The poll body said that the Chief Minister violated model code of conduct by "announcing" the construction of bridge over a river.

The model code of conduct is enforced as soon as elections are announced. Under the rules, the government is barred from making any announcements that can impact the poll outcome in election-bound states and disturb the level playing field. The by-polls were necessitated due to the death of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). With agency inputs

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had won 27 of the 29 seats in poll-bound state. The term of assembly ends on January 7.