Manduadih-Rameswaram Weekly Express tops India's most-delayed trains list

Indian Railways is notorious for its running behind schedule. However, which train in particular causes the most hardship for passengers? That would be the Manduadih-Rameswaram Weekly Express, according to a survey conducted by travel search application The express tops the list of that run late with the highest average delay time of 11.5 hours.

The train starts from Manduadih in Uttar Pradesh and travels more than 2,000 km to reach Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The other worst performing include the Himgiri super-fast Express, which travels from West Bengal's Howrah to Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu Tawi, with an average delay of 9.3 hours and the Jan Nayak Express, which runs between Amritsar in Punjab and Darbhanga in Bihar, with a delay time of 8.9 hours.

The survey, which was conducted among more than 20 million customers of Ixigo, also looked into the passengers' favourite railway stations. Among which, Vadodara topped the list, followed by Nagpur and the Howrah railway station. Among the lowest rated stations were New Delhi, Pune, and Kanpur.

In terms of favourite trains, the top three on the list were Bikaner-Delhi SF Express, the Mumbai-Jaisalmer SF Express, and the New Delhi Duronto Express. The worst-rated were the Patna-Kota Express, the Jharkhand Express, and the Seemanchal Express.

Commenting on these findings, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Aloke Bajpai said, "This survey takes into account the 200,000 user ratings and reviews on our app. We noted that cleanliness is very important for travellers at railway stations, which is why Tatanagar Junction was among the stations ranked at the top."

"Rajkot Junction station also received very positive reviews owing to its high standard of safety, which is every traveller's paramount concern. Food at railway stations is something that most Indian travellers appreciate and Karnataka's Davangere Station stood out as the top station serving good food. Travellers rated the Bikaner-Delhi SF Express as the cleanest train and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Duronto Express as the train serving the best food," he added.