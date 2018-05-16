Dust storm hits Delhi again; more coming, warns IMD; top 10 developments

Days after a and dust storms hit Delhi-NCR, Delhiites again woke up to a on Wednesday morning as strong winds and rain lashed the capital in early hours.



Worse, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that several towns of North India -- Aligarh, Meerut, Panipat, Bagpat, Alwar, Rohtak and their adjoining areas would be hit by and rains before noon.



Over the past week, and dust storms have wreaked havoc across northern and eastern parts of the country. Reports suggest that the number of casualties could be anywhere between 80 and 100. Experts have opined that the freak weather phenomenon is due to a western disturbance that originates in the Mediterranean Sea and brings rainfall to northwestern India.Western disturbance is a normal phenomenon that can be observed over the western Himalayas and north Indian plains from October to March. However, what is unusual is its occurrence in April-May, several senior IMD scientists have been reported as saying.The met department on Wednesday issued a weather warning for May 16-20 and said that accompanied by winds at 50-70 kmph could hit 'isolated places' in Gangetic and Odisha on Wednesday morning.Earlier, the department had said that the storms would last for 48-72 hours.A is expected to hit Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Alwar, Bagpat, Meerut, Aligarh and their adjoining areas during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

2. IMD issues warnings for next 4 days: The meteorological department has issued warnings for the next four days. The notification says and Odisha will see storms today.



3. wakes up to dust storm: A massive hit the capital in the wee hours of Wednesday. Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed the city while bringing a sudden decline in the temperature.

4. 80 deaths so far: The latest came days after a deadly storm on May 13-14 claimed over 80 lives across five states in the country. At that time, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

As many as 80 were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east due to thunderstorms and with alone recording 51 deaths.

5. 10,000 people marked safe on Facebook safety tool: Facebook on Tuesday said nearly 10,000 people have marked themselves safe till now, using the social network's "Safety Check" feature that was activated on Monday following storms across India. The crisis response tool, which is activated when a lot of people in an affected area post about an incident, can also help users check to see if their friends in an affected area are safe too.

6. Compensation for victims in Muzaffarnagar: District authorities have distributed ex-gratia of Rs 400,000 each to family members of two persons killed in the district in the recent storm.

Zishan (22) and Riyasat (55) were killed in Mujheda and Pawti villages respectively in the district on Sunday. Both were killed after a tree fell on them, said District Magistrate Rajiv Sharma.

7. UP farmers suffer loss of mango crop: Apart from inflicting loss of lives and properties, the recent thunderstorm has also destroyed the mango harvest in northern India.

One of the affected farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district told ANI on Monday, that he suffered a loss of Rs 100,000. He appealed to the government to provide give him an aid. "I have suffered a loss of about Rs 100,000. It will be good if the government provides us compensation, otherwise we are destroyed," the farmer said.

8. Rain, hailstorm lash Odisha, flights diverted: Rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstrom on Monday lashed parts of Odisha including the state capital Bhubaneswar. The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm warning for as many as 17 districts of Odisha.

The latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied by hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph is likely to occur in these districts, an IMD bulletin stated.

9. Frequent western disturbances behind thunderstorms in north India, experts: Thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall during summers have been a normal phenomenon in northern India. "But not of this severity. The frequency of western disturbance is unusually high," said Mahesh Pahlawat, vice-president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency. Mritunjay Mohapatra, additional director general of India Meteorological Department, said May alone has witnessed three western disturbances until now while April saw one. Mohapatra said the frequent western disturbances are one of the main reasons for the thunderstorms and dust storms. The thunderstorms on May on 2-3 and May 13-14 saw wind gusting at more than 100 kmph.

10. 51 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, state government gets into action: At least 51 people were killed and 83 others injured in a severe storm that hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. In the wake of the events, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath directed all District Magistrates and Commissioners to provide immediate relief and ensure medical assistance to the injured.