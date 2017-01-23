MoD handing Rs 5,000 cr BMP-2 upgrade to Ordnance Factory Board

Move set to disappoint private industry, which has one last chance tomorrow to present case

Move set to disappoint private industry, which has one last chance tomorrow to present case

On Tuesday, in a negative signal that will resonate discouragingly through India’s private defence industry, the ministry of defence (MoD) plans to kill competitive tendering for a Rs 5,000 crore project to upgrade the army’s 1,500 BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles (ICVs). Instead the project is being gifted to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), without competition. Capable private firms like Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, the Mahindras, Reliance Defence and Alpha Design Technology Ltd (ADTL) are being entrusted with designing, developing and manufacturing a high-tech Future ...

Ajai Shukla