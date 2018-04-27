The informal, two-day Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit will begin today; Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Chinese city of Wuhan a little past midnight on Friday. Before departing for China, Modi said President Xi and he "will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance" at the summit and "review the developments in the India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective". The Wuhan summit will see Modi and Xi reportedly discuss issues ranging from US President Donald Trump's trade policies, protectionism, globalisation, Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to the India-China border dispute, even as the two leaders take lakeside walks and boat rides together.

With the future of Sino-Indian ties hanging in the balance, Chinese President Xi is hosting Modi for the where officials said the two leaders would spend most of their time interacting in one-on-one conversations. According to official statements from both sides, the Modi-Xi summit aims to create a broad framework for India-China ties and build trust between the two leaders. The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties, which have faced stumbling blocks and were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

Even though official sources have said that the Modi-Xi summit will eschew looking into specific issues in favour of the big picture of India-China ties, a section of the Chinese media has accorded high importance to the summit. The Modi-Xi Jinping Wuhan summit could be as significant as the one between former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the then leader of China Deng Xiaoping in 1988, the official Chinese media commented on Tuesday. "The meeting can be as significant as the one in 1988 when Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and then Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi met, and will set the course for bilateral ties," an op-ed in Global Times said.

Here are the top 10 developments around the two-day Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping Wuhan summit in China that starts today:

1) Modi-Xi talks to begin after a tour of Hubei Provincial Museum: Modi arrived at picturesque Wuhan city in Central China past midnight on Friday for the two-day with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi will commence his meetings with Xi at 3:30 pm on Friday at the Hubei Provincial Museum. After touring the museum for about an hour, Modi and Xi, accompanied by six top officials from each side, will hold talks at the sprawling East Lake Guest House, where Xi is staying. This will be followed by the leaders' walk. Dinner will be hosted by Chinese President Xi at the guest house in central Wuhan.





A special moment past midnight as PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed in Wuhan for the 1st Informal Summit with Chinese President Xi. The two leaders will review the developments in our bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. pic.twitter.com/DBI5RBaNKu — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 26, 2018

2) A boat ride without aides for Modi and Xi tomorrow: Modi and Xi will have an opportunity on Saturday to spend time without their aides, with the Chinese President taking the Indian Prime Minister for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake. This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President.



3) No joint statement on Modi-Xi talks: No joint statement or communique will be issued after the Modi-Xi Jinping summit concludes. Sources told news agencies that the informal talks will be broad-based and overarching and no specific issues will be discussed. The idea is to open a strategic communication channel at the highest level.





President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation. — (@narendramodi) April 26, 2018

We will also review the developments in India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. — (@narendramodi) April 26, 2018

4) Why an informal meeting instead of an actual summit? Both New Delhi and Beijing have stressed that this is an informal meeting, rather than a summit, as a way, hopefully, to get more done. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "It can provide a comfortable atmosphere for the two countries' leaders to have full and deep exchanges on important issues of mutual concern."

Chinese state television, news agency Reuters reported, had said in its commentary that often, more gets done at informal meetings, when people can speak their minds. By way of an example, it pointed to the success of informal talks between Xi and then-US President Barack Obama in 2013 in California.





5) Modi, Xi look to end decades of distrust amid significant differences: Officials have told news agencies that the Modi-Xi Jinping summit is aimed at ending decades of distrust between the two Asian giants, which has deepened as China, with an economy five times bigger than India's, asserts itself in the region.

Further, despite the optimism about the summit in certain quarters, India and China's differences are significant. Apart from disputes over stretches of a 3,500 km (2,200 miles) border, which came to a head during last year's Doklam standoff, the Asian giants are bumping up against each other in the Indian Ocean and don't see eye to eye over China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

In fact, as recently as on Tuesday, New Delhi signalled its opposition to the BRI because one of its branches, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), runs through Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, which India claims.

On the other side, Biejing has been concerned over US efforts to draw India into a maritime "quad" of democracies, including Japan and Australia, in a part of the world they have begun calling the "Indo-Pacific" instead of the "Asia-Pacific".

Further, China's opposition to India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and its application at the United Nations to declare Pakistan-based terrorist group chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist are some of the irritants that have hampered Sino-Indian ties in the recent past.





6) Hopes of a big India-China reset could be misplaced: Hopes of a big India-China reset at the Modi-Xi Wuhan summit are misplaced, Jabin T Jacob, a senior China analyst based in New Delhi, wrote for Business Standard. Instead, Jacob argued, the India-China 'reset' as envisaged by the Modi government has the "very strong domestic context of several major state-level elections later this year and the general elections next year". Further, Jacob wrote that the Modi government had two major expectations from the summit -- fewer border transgressions and better economic ties. However, he stressed that both these hopes, at best, lay on shaky grounds.

Concerning India-China tensions at the Line of Actual Control, Jacob argued that while the Modi-Xi summit will be spun on both sides as being successful, it is "hardly likely that transgressions will stop or that the next big one is not around the corner".

7) A 'really good' time to talk: A section of experts has exuded confidence that the Modi-Xi summit will strengthen bilateral relations.

Former ambassador Rajiv Bhatia expressed his optimism on Prime Minister Modi's visit to China. Bhatia told news agencies, "Both the countries have many differences but this will change for sure. Questions like Doklam and other border questions are complex and old questions but everything will be sorted out by sitting together."

Pankaj Jha, an international relations expert, said that it seems that Modi wants to take some political risk through this summit. Jha told news agencies "In the past 2-3 years, nothing constructive has come out of the previous talks between the leaders. With respect to this summit in Wuhan, Prime Minister Modi wants to take some political risk, either regarding the border or the trade issue." He further said that the Prime Minister may also raise the Tibet issue to know the Chinese President's views on the same.

Anil Wadhwa, ex-ambassador to China, said that the summit is expected to bring out some positive results. "The timing of the summit is really good. Discussion will be held on all the bilateral issues," Wadhwa said. When asked about the allegation that India is frightened of China with respect to the Doklam issue, he said, "It is not right to say that. Prime Minister Modi had discussed this issue with Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit. Both the sides have maturely diffused the situation."





8) PLA says ready to use Modi-Xi consensus to improve ties with Indian Army: Ahead of the Modi-Xi talks, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday struck a positive note about Sino-Indian ties and the Wuhan summit. Addressing the media in Beijing, PLA's Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that despite problems, the two militaries can improve their relations under the guidelines set by the two leaders. "Although the relations between the two militaries still face some difficulties and obstacles, we are willing to use the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries as guidelines to deepen our understanding, increase mutual trust, make proper differences, and continuously accumulate the positive energy of the healthy and stable development of the relations between the two militaries," Wu said.





9) Modi-Xi summit will enhance chemistry between them, says Chinese envoy: Luo Zhaohui, China's Ambassador to India, expressed hope that Modi-Xi Jinping summit later this week in Wuhan will enhance the "good chemistry" between the two leaders and strengthen India-China bilateral ties. In a video message on Twitter, Luo said that "the summit will highlight the personal friendship and enhance the good chemistry between the two leaders", adding that he believed "with the guidance of our two leaders and through joint efforts of the Chinese and Indian people, including you and me, China-India relations will turn a new page".





Looking forward to witnessing the upcoming historic between Chinese and Indian leaders. Truly an honor. Happy to share with you my views and experiences about #China-India# relations. pic.twitter.com/PuULD60GJK — Luo Zhaohui (@China_Amb_India) April 22, 2018

10) Modi-Xi meeting at Mao Zedong's favourite holiday spot: The East Lake in Wuhan city, where Modi and Xi will spend most of their time, was a favourite holiday spot for Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People's Republic of China. The picturesque garden adjacent to the mighty Yangtze river is also where Mao used to enjoy swimming, his favourite pastime. The place also has Mao's iconic holiday villa, which is now a memorial where Xi is expected to take Modi around.







With agency inputs