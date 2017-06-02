TRENDING ON BS
NDTV's Nidhi Razdan throws BJP's Sambit Patra out of show

Patra, who is known for his eloquent ways of argument, was caught off guard by Razdan

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Photo: ANI

Nidhi Razdan, executive editor, and primary anchor of news channel NDTV on Thursday threw BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra out of her debate show 'Left Right and Centre' after Patra made a derogatory statement about her channel. Razdan was hosting a debate on the politics of cattle ban and its consequences that saw a prominent BJP leader in Meghalaya, Bernard Marak, quitting the party in protest. ‘Left Right and Centre’ is a live broadcast show which covers current debates.

The show had a panel of five members -- Congress’ Sharmistha Mukherjee, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan, Director of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) Sanjoy Hazarika, BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra. Members were also debating over the issue of the alleged public slaughter of a cow by a few members of Youth Congress in order to protest against the ban by BJP.

Making his point, Patra said that NDTV had some ‘agenda’, perhaps trying to indicate that the channel had some inclination towards Congress. This was something Razdan couldn’t endure. Agitated by the choice of his words, Razdan asked Patra to either apologise or leave the debate. However, Patra refused to do so and the anchor gently asked Patra to quit the show. Patra kept saying that he needed 30 seconds to state the facts. Razdan stated that just because Patra was being questioned he had no right to accuse NDTV of having an agenda. She further told him that he was more than welcome to go to the channels which were ‘glorified versions of Doordarshan’.



Patra who is known for his eloquent ways of argument was caught off guard by Razdan. Claiming that he was not allowed to speak, Sambit Patra took to Twitter and wrote: “And when You call this an “Agenda” …then they pull out the camera from you …” 
However, there has been some backing for Razdan for taking a resilient stand against Patra. Twitter has been flooded with tweets after the video of the NDTV anchor telling off the BJP’s Sambit Patra went viral on Twitter.
 
A few people also extended their support to Patra on Twitter.

