NDTV's Nidhi Razdan throws BJP's Sambit Patra out of show

Nidhi Razdan, executive editor, and primary anchor of news channel on Thursday threw spokesperson out of her debate show 'Left Right and Centre' after Patra made a derogatory statement about her channel. Razdan was hosting a debate on the politics of cattle ban and its consequences that saw a prominent leader in Meghalaya, Bernard Marak, quitting the party in protest. ‘Left Right and Centre’ is a live broadcast show which covers current debates.

The show had a panel of five members -- Congress’ Sharmistha Mukherjee, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan, Director of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) Sanjoy Hazarika, BJP's spokesperson Members were also debating over the issue of the alleged public slaughter of a cow by a few members of Youth Congress in order to protest against the ban by





Making his point, Patra said that had some ‘agenda’, perhaps trying to indicate that the channel had some inclination towards Congress. This was something Razdan couldn’t endure. Agitated by the choice of his words, Razdan asked Patra to either apologise or leave the debate. However, Patra refused to do so and the anchor gently asked Patra to quit the show. Patra kept saying that he needed 30 seconds to state the facts. Razdan stated that just because Patra was being questioned he had no right to accuse of having an agenda. She further told him that he was more than welcome to go to the channels which were ‘glorified versions of Doordarshan’.

Patra who is known for his eloquent ways of argument was caught off guard by Razdan. Claiming that he was not allowed to speak, took to and wrote: “And when You call this an “Agenda” …then they pull out the camera from you …”

And when You call this an "Agenda" ...then they pull out the camera from you ... https://t.co/7eRbzjGDFp — (@sambitswaraj) June 1, 2017

However, there has been some backing for Razdan for taking a resilient stand against Patra. has been flooded with tweets after the video of the anchor telling off the BJP’s went viral on



This is what media needs to do in testing times. threatens to boycott and @RazdanNidhi asks to apologise or leave. BRAVE — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 1, 2017

Bereft of answers Sambit becomes a troll & starts hurling ad-hominem. @RazdanNidhi = dignity & grace personified https://t.co/T19yTS5nDO — Dushyant (@atti_cus) June 1, 2017

.@RazdanNidhi is a really fine anchor-asks toughest questions in an understated,non confrontational way;has created a civil space for debate — Prashant Jha (@prashantktm) June 1, 2017



Hats Off to one of the Best Journos of the World for continuing unbiased, impartial & true Journalism. Keep it up.

— AAP Rajasthan (@AapRajasthan_) June 1, 2017

Real Journalism sans noise great job @RazdanNidhi https://t.co/sFUXtV6qFX — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 1, 2017



#sambitpatra Nidhi mam anchor's duty is ask que not to tell leave the debate,left it to viewers why U dictate the debate? — DHARMENDRA TRIVEDI (@DrDJTrivedi) June 1, 2017

A few people also extended their support to Patra on