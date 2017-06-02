NDTV's Nidhi Razdan throws BJP's Sambit Patra out of show

-
And when You call this an "Agenda" ...then they pull out the camera from you ... https://t.co/7eRbzjGDFp— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 1, 2017
This is what media needs to do in testing times. Sambit patra threatens to boycott ndtv and @RazdanNidhi asks to apologise or leave. BRAVE— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 1, 2017
Bereft of answers Sambit becomes a troll & starts hurling ad-hominem. @RazdanNidhi = dignity & grace personified https://t.co/T19yTS5nDO— Dushyant (@atti_cus) June 1, 2017
.@RazdanNidhi is a really fine anchor-asks toughest questions in an understated,non confrontational way;has created a civil space for debate— Prashant Jha (@prashantktm) June 1, 2017
Hats Off to one of the Best Journos of the World for continuing unbiased, impartial & true Journalism. Keep it up.
— AAP Rajasthan (@AapRajasthan_) June 1, 2017
A few people also extended their support to Patra on Twitter.
Real Journalism sans noise great job @RazdanNidhi https://t.co/sFUXtV6qFX— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 1, 2017
#BJP should boycott #NDTVShows and support #SambitPatra over #NidhiRazdan behaviour— Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo (@sahooavi) June 2, 2017
#sambitpatra Nidhi mam anchor's duty is ask que not to tell leave the debate,left it to viewers why U dictate the debate?— DHARMENDRA TRIVEDI (@DrDJTrivedi) June 1, 2017
