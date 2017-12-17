News digest: GST e-way Bill, Rahul Gandhi's elevation, and more

GST Council firm on e-way Bill despite traders' concern
An electronic system to track movement of products under the goods and services tax (GST) system will be put in place across the country (inter-city as well as intra-city) by June 1, 2018. Read More...
More traders paying taxes on GSTN: Sushil Kumar Modi
The proportion of tax-paying traders has increased to 70 per cent of those registered on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) as the technology backbone built by Infosys has begun to stabilise and make it easier for them to file returns, said Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday. Read More...
UIDAI suspends Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank's e-KYC licence
In its strongest action yet, the UIDAI
has temporarily barred Bharti Airtel
and Airtel
Payments Bank
from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of mobile customers using the eKYC process as well as e-KYC of payments bank
clients. Read More...
US may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working
The Trump administration is considering revoking an Obama-era rule that extends work authorisation to the spouses of H1B visa holders, a move that could affect thousands of Indian workers and their families. Read More...
Walt Disney
Co’s deal with 21st Century Fox Inc will transform Hollywood’s most successful studio into an even more powerful force, potentially pressuring rivals to consolidate, squeezing theatre chains and furthering the industry trend of blockbusters and sequels. Read More...
As STAR
India prepares its transition to become part of Disney
India, following the acquisition of its parent 21st Century Fox, the domestic over-the-top (OTT) market will go through the first round of consolidation. All of STAR
India’s assets, including video-streaming service Hotstar, will move to Disney
as part of the deal. Read More...
