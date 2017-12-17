News digest: GST e-way Bill, Rahul Gandhi's elevation, and more

Council firm on e-way Bill despite traders' concern

An electronic system to track movement of products under the goods and services tax (GST) system will be put in place across the country (inter-city as well as intra-city) by June 1, 2018. Read More...

More traders paying taxes on GSTN: Sushil Kumar Modi

The proportion of tax-paying traders has increased to 70 per cent of those registered on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) as the technology backbone built by Infosys has begun to stabilise and make it easier for them to file returns, said Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday. Read More...

takes charge of the grand old party

on Saturday took charge as president of the in the presence of the 132-year-old party’s brass and his family members. Read More...

suspends Airtel, Payments Bank's e-KYC licence

In its strongest action yet, the has temporarily barred Bharti and Payments from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of mobile customers using the eKYC process as well as e-KYC of payments clients. Read More...

US may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working

The Trump administration is considering revoking an Obama-era rule that extends work authorisation to the spouses of H1B visa holders, a move that could affect thousands of Indian workers and their families. Read More...

is about to become the ' of Hollywood'