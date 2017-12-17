JUST IN
US may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working
News digest: GST e-way Bill, Rahul Gandhi's elevation, and more

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took charge as president of the Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party's brass and his family members

News digest: e-way Bill, Rahul's elevation, and more

GST Council firm on e-way Bill despite traders' concern

An electronic system to track movement of products under the goods and services tax (GST) system will be put in place across the country (inter-city as well as intra-city) by June 1, 2018. Read More...

More traders paying taxes on GSTN: Sushil Kumar Modi

The proportion of tax-paying traders has increased to 70 per cent of those registered on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) as the technology backbone built by Infosys has begun to stabilise and make it easier for them to file returns, said Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday. Read More...

Rahul Gandhi takes charge of the grand old party

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took charge as president of the Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party’s brass and his family members. Read More...

UIDAI suspends Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank's e-KYC licence

In its strongest action yet, the UIDAI has temporarily barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of mobile customers using the eKYC process as well as e-KYC of payments bank clients. Read More...

US may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working

The Trump administration is considering revoking an Obama-era rule that extends work authorisation to the spouses of H1B visa holders, a move that could affect thousands of Indian workers and their families. Read More...

Disney is about to become the 'Walmart of Hollywood'

Walt Disney Co’s deal with 21st Century Fox Inc will transform Hollywood’s most successful studio into an even more powerful force, potentially pressuring rivals to consolidate, squeezing theatre chains and furthering the industry trend of blockbusters and sequels. Read More...

OTT sector consolidation begins as STAR joins Disney family

As STAR India prepares its transition to become part of Disney India, following the acquisition of its parent 21st Century Fox, the domestic over-the-top (OTT) market will go through the first round of consolidation. All of STAR India’s assets, including video-streaming service Hotstar, will move to Disney as part of the deal. Read More...
First Published: Sun, December 17 2017. 01:29 IST

