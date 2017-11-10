News digest: Google may acquire Just Dial, Sarang Chemicals case, and more

Google, Just Dial in deal talks

US internet giant Google, a subsidiary of parent Alphabet, is in talks with Mumbai-based service engine Just Dial to acquire its business. Just Dial has been expanding its offers to beat competition. About 70 per cent of its traffic comes via Google, and the latter has emerged as the biggest competitor to the Mumbai-based firm with its services through Google Maps and Aero. Read more

Sarang Chemicals case: SAT asks Sebi to hear all parties before decision

The (SAT) has set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order penalising 22 entities, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), for alleged manipulative trades in Sarang Chemicals. Read more

for govt staff may be raised to 50%

The pension regulator has approached the Centre to allow government employees to raise their investments in equity to 50 per cent from the current 15 per cent under the Pension System (NPS). Read more

Flipkart to launch Billion, its own smartphone