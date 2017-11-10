News digest: Google may acquire Just Dial, Sarang Chemicals case, and more

Google, Just Dial in deal talks
US internet giant Google, a subsidiary of parent Alphabet, is in talks with Mumbai-based service engine Just Dial to acquire its business. Just Dial has been expanding its offers to beat competition. About 70 per cent of its traffic comes via Google, and the latter has emerged as the biggest competitor to the Mumbai-based firm with its services through Google Maps and Aero. Read more
Sarang Chemicals case: SAT asks Sebi to hear all parties before decision
The Securities Appellate Tribunal
(SAT) has set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order penalising 22 entities, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), for alleged manipulative trades in Sarang Chemicals. Read more
The pension regulator has approached the Centre to allow government employees to raise their investments in equity to 50 per cent from the current 15 per cent under the National
Pension System (NPS). Read more
Flipkart to launch Billion, its own smartphone
Flipkart, the country's largest e-commerce marketplace, is launching its own smartphone on Wednesday. The teaser did not disclose the price. Read more
