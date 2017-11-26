News Digest: Hard time for Tata Nano, robust FPI inflows, and more

India-focused funds continue to see robust inflows

After sharp outflows in August and September, the Indian market is once again experiencing a positive investment spell from overseas investors. (FPIs) have poured nearly $3 billion into domestic stocks since August. A large part of these flows have come from India-focused offshore funds. These are actively managed funds that exclusively invest in select Indian securities, unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which track indices such as the Nifty 50 or the S&P BSE Sensex.