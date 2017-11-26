News Digest: Hard time for Tata Nano, robust FPI inflows, and more

Read more
Tata Motors’ Nano, the cheapest car launched in recent times, is now also among models clocking lowest monthly production and sales volume (in double digits to be precise). The average daily production of just two Nano cars at the company’s Sanand plant is indication enough that this vehicle is now as good as obsolete. Dealers of Tata Motors in most parts of the country have stopped placing orders for this small car in the last three-four months and the showrooms are displaying contemporary models such as Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon. Read more
Indian banks have started mining data on customers’ smartphones for fast loan approval, testing out cutting-edge but controversial technology in what is potentially a huge market for such products. Long hampered from lending to the hundreds of millions of Indians without credit histories, banks are hoping to slash risk-assessment costs and trigger a new wave of consumer lending with apps that look at everything from Facebook connections to online shopping habits to rate potential borrowers. Read more
