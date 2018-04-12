JUST IN
PM Modi to observe day-long fast on Thursday; Opposition calls it a farce
Business Standard

News digest: Modi calls for responsible pricing, JSW-Monnet deal, and more

From decoding the link between NuPower's largest shareholder and Panama papers to paying toll only for distance travelled, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team 

News Digest

PM Modi bats for responsible energy pricing by oil producing countries

At a time when global oil prices have been on the boil, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has asked oil-producing countries to adopt “responsible pricing”. Read more

ArcelorMittal hits out at JSW, calls Ispat Monnet decision 'mockery'

In the battle for Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, bagged by the JSW-AION combine under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has been caught in the crossfire. Read more

Decoding the link between NuPower's largest shareholder and Panama papers

The largest shareholder in NuPower Renewables shares an address with an entity named in the Panama Papers, a global exposé of offshore financial dealings that came to light in 2016. Read more

Soon, you may have to pay highway toll based on distance actually travelled

Each time a vehicle pays toll on a national highway, its movement may now be mapped for the distance it travels on that road. Read more
First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 03:00 IST

