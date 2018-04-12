News digest: Modi calls for responsible pricing, JSW-Monnet deal, and more

-
ALSO READPM Modi bats for responsible energy pricing by oil producing countries News digest: PNB recap, Nirav Modi in DGFT dock, Modicare, and more Will crude oil prices moderate? Crude pricing: Politically-motivated tinkering of oil could prove costlier News digest: GST Council meet, Reliance Jio, electricity prices, and more
-
PM Modi bats for responsible energy pricing by oil producing countries
At a time when global oil prices have been on the boil, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has asked oil-producing countries to adopt “responsible pricing”. Read more
ArcelorMittal hits out at JSW, calls Ispat Monnet decision 'mockery'
In the battle for Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, bagged by the JSW-AION combine under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has been caught in the crossfire. Read more
Decoding the link between NuPower's largest shareholder and Panama papers
The largest shareholder in NuPower Renewables shares an address with an entity named in the Panama Papers, a global exposé of offshore financial dealings that came to light in 2016. Read more
Soon, you may have to pay highway toll based on distance actually travelled
Each time a vehicle pays toll on a national highway, its movement may now be mapped for the distance it travels on that road. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU