News digest: RBI removes FPI time bar, Modi-Xi meet, job data and more

RBI removes minimum maturity cap for FPI investment in bond market
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in an attempt to keep foreign investors invested in the local bond market, late on Friday said they could invest in any maturity they wished for instead of the restrictive clause earlier that the investment must be in paper that had at least three years left to mature. Read More...
Govt starts monthly job data, may junk labour bureau's quarterly survey
The Union government has begun the process to do away with the only official enterprise-based quarterly jobs survey and has started releasing monthly payroll data for employment in the formal sector. Read More...
Modi, Xi will issue strategic guidance to militaries to ease border tension
Wrapping up the two-day informal summit, the leaders of Asia’s two most-populous countries agreed to strengthen communication between their militaries to avoid disputes along their contested Himalayan border. Read More...
Venezuela offers India 30% discount on crude but with cryptocurrency rider
Venezuela has offered India a 30 per cent discount on crude oil purchases. The discount, however, will be applicable only if India uses the country’s new blockchain technology-based currency Petro. Read More...
Can rice cure cancer? Three Chhattisgarh varieties can, claim researchers
Can rice cure cancer? Well, if researchers working on a joint project of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Raipur, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, are right, three traditional rice varieties cultivated largely by tribal farmers of Chhattisgarh have been found to possess qualities that can cure lung and breast cancers. Read More...
