News digest: RBI removes FPI time bar, Modi-Xi meet, job data and more

removes minimum maturity cap for FPI investment in bond market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in an attempt to keep foreign investors invested in the local bond market, late on Friday said they could invest in any maturity they wished for instead of the restrictive clause earlier that the investment must be in paper that had at least three years left to mature.

Govt starts monthly job data, may junk labour bureau's quarterly survey

The Union government has begun the process to do away with the only official enterprise-based quarterly jobs survey and has started releasing monthly payroll data for employment in the formal sector.

Modi, will issue strategic guidance to militaries to ease border tension

Wrapping up the two-day informal summit, the leaders of Asia's two most-populous countries agreed to strengthen communication between their militaries to avoid disputes along their contested Himalayan border.

offers India 30% discount on but with cryptocurrency rider

has offered India a 30 per cent discount on oil purchases. The discount, however, will be applicable only if India uses the country's new blockchain technology-based currency Petro.

Can rice cure cancer? Three Chhattisgarh varieties can, claim researchers

Can rice cure cancer? Well, if researchers working on a joint project of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Raipur, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, are right, three traditional rice varieties cultivated largely by tribal farmers of Chhattisgarh have been found to possess qualities that can cure lung and breast cancers.