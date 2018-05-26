Nipah virus: Bihar, Sikkim, MP, Puducherry issue advisories for people

In the wake of the outbreak in Kerala, which has claimed 13 lives until now, the Bihar government, Sikkim health department, Madhya Pradesh Health Ministry, and Pudducherry collector office have issued advisories urging the people of their respective states to take precaution against the disease.

The Nipah virus, which is spread by fruit bats, can cause a communicable disease that can be fatal for both animals and humans.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation, and mental confusion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours.

Sikkim govt issues advisory on Nipah

The Sikkim health department has issued an advisory urging the people to take precaution. "Though there is minimal possibility of in Sikkim, but the people need to take precaution," it said in an advisory yesterday in the wake of Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

The symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, vomiting and fainting. Some may show symptoms of epilepsy. The symptoms may last 10-12 days followed by unconsciousness and death as a result of brain fever, the advisory said.

It is advised to the people that they should not eat fruits and vegetables bitten by birds, bats and animals, wash their hands properly after contacting infected person and monitor fever cases with history of travel to the affected areas i.e. Kerala.

Bihar govt issues advisory against Nipah virus

The Bihar government on Saturday issues an advisory against and has urged people to take precautions.

Puducherry Collector issues precautionary steps for Nipah

Pudducherry Collector Office on Saturday issued an advisory, mentioning preventive steps to be taken in high-risk areas to check the spread of the contagious disease.

The Collector said that the advisory has been issued by the hospitals to their staff and a press release has been given to them.

The hotel staff has also been directed to inform the collector office if any guest comes from Kerala, especially from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts check-in.

Nodal officers in all medical colleges and General Hospitals have been appointed and a Red Cross team has been placed at the Railway Station to check trains.

The area inspector has been designated as the health inspector.

Masks have been made available and Personal protective equipment (PPE) has been checked. The Pharmacy Association has been briefed regarding masks and the correct drug usage.

A Whatsapp group has also been created where all medical colleges and General Hospitals have been directed to submit a daily report.

The Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) have been briefed regarding Nipah and awareness material prepared by Process Information Management System (PIMS) has been given to Document Management System (DMS) for circulation.

Madhya Pradesh issues advisory on Nipah virus

Madhya Pradesh Health Ministry issued an advisory on Friday in the wake of Nipah outbreak, which has claimed 13 lives so far.

Health Services Director B N Chouhan, however, said there was no reason to worry as the virus is generally limited to a place.

He advised against eating fruits that are fallen on the ground or appear to have animal teeth or claw marks. "People should avoid going to areas that might have bats. Stay away from suspected infected persons."

Those living in areas with a bat population or where travellers from Kerala are staying should contact the nearest government hospital if any symptoms of Nipah are found.

According to Chouhan, Nipah virus spreads to humans after direct contact with infected bats or pigs. Its symptoms are headaches, fever, bodyache, cough, problems in breathing, vomiting, diarrhoea, laziness and others.