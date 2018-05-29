Now, IRCTC will predict your wait-listed tickets will get confirmed or not

-
While you may not get confirmed berths each time you book a train ticket, you can find out if your ticket stands a chance of being confirmed thanks to a new predictive service on the IRCTC website, officials said on Monday. At midnight, the new and refurbished IRCTC website went live; and now, it will let Indian Railways passengers know the probability of confirmation of wait-listed tickets based on a new algorithm developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).
— Use of 'Vikalp' for changing boarding point: Users can also perform multiple activities like cancellation, printing, request for an SMS, selection of an alternative train by exercising the "Vikalp" option, and changing the boarding point if required.
— IRCTC user cards: "While booking tickets, separate cards for each passenger have been provided to fill in their details. Pre-filled particulars will ensure a quick booking experience. The user can manage the payment options by marking six banks as preferred banks under the 'My Profile' section," an official said.
