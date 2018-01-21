Office of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

President on Sunday accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling for holding offices of profit. A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified. ALSO READ: Office of profit case: AAP seeks Prez's intervention; BJP, Cong smell blood The were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. In a blow to the AAP, the EC had on Friday asked the President to disqualify its 20 MLAs. In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, highly placed sources said. (Click here to know what is office of profit) The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Commission.

In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the EC, which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.