Office of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of Delhi Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind making his maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit. A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission (EC), the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified. ALSO READ: Office of profit case: AAP seeks Prez's intervention; BJP, Cong smell blood The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. In a blow to the AAP, the EC had on Friday asked the President to disqualify its 20 MLAs. In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the Election Commission said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, highly placed sources said. (Click here to know what is office of profit) The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Commission.

In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the EC, which decides on the case by sending back its opinion. "... Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, president of India, in exercise of the powers...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly," the notification said. All the 20 AAP MLAs had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the EC's recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order. ALSO READ: President should hear our views as well: AAP on 20 MLAs' disqualification

First Published: Sun, January 21 2018. 15:53 IST

