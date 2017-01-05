Only 1 in 100 sexual assaults in Karnataka ends in conviction

The outrage over sexual attacks against female revellers in Bengaluru on new year’s eve further grew after the video of a woman being groped and molested on a street in Kamanahalli locality the same night went viral. The main accused has been identified and four arrests have been made in connection with this incident, according to this report in Firstpost.

The outrage over sexual attacks against female revellers in Bengaluru on new year’s eve further grew after the video of a woman being groped and molested on a street in Kamanahalli locality the same night went viral. The main accused has been identified and four arrests have been made in connection with this incident, according to this report in Firstpost.

The new year’s eve sexual attacks against female revellers in Bengaluru may have generated nationwide outrage, but most such end up with no punishment: No more than one in 100 registered in under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)–“ on women with intention to outrage her modesty–” ended in a in 2015, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Nationwide, one in 10 such ended in conviction, 10 times better than Karnataka’s record.





Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation.

Someone's Dress is not a Yes.

This & many other such incidents need to stop pic.twitter.com/VDvud0fjm9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2017 This pic is so relevant in today's world where women are judged always. #massmolestation pic.twitter.com/regrGvZBCm — Arshi (@Nakuulholic) January 5, 2017 The outrage further grew after the video of a woman being groped and molested on a Bangalore street the same night went viral.

In 2015, of 5,112 registered under Section 354, only 69 (1.3%) ended in conviction. Of the 9,118 persons arrested in these cases, only 107 (1.2%) were convicted.

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

Across India, 82,422 of sexual were registered, of which 8,408 (10%) ended in conviction. Of 101,571 persons arrested for these attacks, 11,342 (11%) were convicted.

While the number of under this section rose by 92% from 42,968 in 2011 to 82,422 in 2015, rates declined from 16% in 2011 to 10% in 2015.

Maharashtra reported the most sexual assaults (11,713), followed by Madhya Pradesh (8,049) and Uttar Pradesh (7,885) in 2015.



The rise in registered can be correlated to the change in laws–which were tightened, possibly leading to higher reporting–after the 2012 gangrape of a physiotherapy student, now widely known as Nirbhaya, which sparked nationwide protests and outrage.

rates reduce by more than 1/4th for Section 509 cases

In 2015, 8,685 were registered in India under Section 509 of the IPC–“Insult to modesty of women”, of which no more than 870 (10%) resulted in conviction, a drop of 33 percentage points from 43% rate in 2011.

Under this section, 9,870 were arrested across India, of which 1,108 were convicted (11%).

In Karnataka, of 154 registered under Section 509 in 2015, no more than seven (5%) ended in a conviction. Of the 163 persons arrested in these cases, nine (6%) were convicted.

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

(Saha is an MA Gender and Development student at Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex)