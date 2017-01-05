Only 1 in 100 sexual assaults in Karnataka ends in conviction

The outrage over sexual attacks against female revellers in Bengaluru on new year’s eve further grew after the video of a woman being groped and molested on a street in Kamanahalli locality the same night went viral. The main accused has been identified and four arrests have been made in connection with this incident, according to this report in Firstpost.
Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2017
Someone's Dress is not a Yes.
This & many other such incidents need to stop pic.twitter.com/VDvud0fjm9
This pic is so relevant in today's world where women are judged always. #massmolestation pic.twitter.com/regrGvZBCm— Arshi (@Nakuulholic) January 5, 2017
In 2015, of 5,112 cases registered under Section 354, only 69 (1.3%) ended in conviction. Of the 9,118 persons arrested in these cases, only 107 (1.2%) were convicted.
Source: National Crime Records Bureau
In Karnataka, of 154 cases registered under Section 509 in 2015, no more than seven (5%) ended in a conviction. Of the 163 persons arrested in these cases, nine (6%) were convicted.
Source: National Crime Records Bureau
(Saha is an MA Gender and Development student at Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex)
(IndiaSpend is a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit)
