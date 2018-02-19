Hafiz Saeed, head of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar-e-Taiba, waves to his supporters in Lahore, Pakistan, during a court appearance. The US has pushed a motion to place Pakistan on anti-money-laundering monitoring group FATF’s global terrorist-financing watchlist. Photo: AP|PTI

Amid its apparent failure to withdraw support and funding to proscribed terrorist organisations, Pakistan will now have to contend with some more scrutiny – from the FATF, which began its week-long plenary meeting on Sunday in Paris, will take a call on a proposal to put Pakistan back on the "grey list" of countries that have failed to put a stop to As reported earlier this week quoting a senior Pakistani official, the US has pushed a motion to place Pakistan on FATF’s global terrorist-financing watchlist. Islamabad, for its part, has been scrambling for the past few months to prevent its addition to the list of countries deemed non-compliant with terrorist financing regulations of – a measure that officials fear could hurt Pakistan's economy as well. If Islamabad is found complicit in and it fails to avert the proposed move, could take punitive action against Pakistan. According to the Pakistani daily Dawn, such an action could escalate the country’s cost of doing international and domestic business. Being placed on the watchlist carries no direct legal implication but brings extra scrutiny from regulators and financial institutions. That can chill trade and investment and increase transaction costs, according to experts. Who is responsible for bringing forward the motion? According to a Reuters report, Pakistan's de facto finance minister, Miftah Ismail, said the US and Britain put forward the motion several weeks ago. Ismail added that they later persuaded France and Germany to co-sponsor it. ALSO READ: Hafiz Saeed declared a terrorist: China's failure behind Pakistan move? The meetings are being held from February 18 to 23 and, according to a separate Dawn report, more than 700 delegates from the global network, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other partners will be in attendance. According to the same report, this is the first time ever that four countries have singled out one country and nominated it for censure.

What happens if Pakistan gets added to the watchlist?

1) Pakistan's image takes a hit: Any decision to put Pakistan back on the list will translate into a "major setback for Islamabad's efforts to improve its image", according to Dawn.

2) Higher cost of international transactions: FATF, which maintains grey and black lists for identifying countries that have weak measures to counter and combat money laundering and terror financing, does not have the authority or power to impose sanctions on a country found non-compliant with the required standards. But a country's listing can have an impact on its international transactions, as it would come under greater scrutiny.

3) Higher cost of doing business: Analysts fear that punitive action could be taken against Pakistan if it is found to be complicit in Such an action could jack up the cost of doing international and domestic business.

4) It can hurt Pakistan's economy 'very badly': Pakistani officials and Western diplomats have told news agencies that being included in the watchlist could deal a blow to Pakistan's economy as it would make it harder for foreign investors and companies to do business in the South Asian nation. "If you're put on a terror watchlist, you're made to go through all the (extra) scrutiny," Pakistan's former counter- chief, Khawaja Khalid Farooq, told Reuters. "It can hurt the economy very badly," he added.

5) Borrowing gets costlier: Officials fear that if Pakistan was put on the monitoring list, it would be harder and more expensive for the country to borrow money from international debt markets, news agencies have reported.

6) Entry into grey list snaps global banking links: The prospect of Pakistan being placed back on the global terrorist financing watchlist could endanger its handful of remaining banking links to the outside world, causing real financial pain to the economy, another agency report said.

7) 'Definitely not good' for Pakistan: There are concerns, according to agency reports, that Pakistan's nearly $300-billion-strong economy, which has been expanding at its fastest rate in a decade, at above five per cent, could lose steam if the country ends up being placed back on the watchlist. Pakistan was removed from it in 2015 after three years.

8) Foreign banks will hesitate in dealing with Pakistani counterparts: Speaking to Reuters, Mike Casey, a partner at London law firm Kirkland & Ellis, said that being put back on the grey list would heighten Pakistan's risk profile. Casey added that as a consequence, some financial institutions would be wary of transacting with Pakistani banks and counterparties. "Others might elect to avoid Pakistan altogether, viewing the legal risks associated with doing business there to outweigh any economic benefits," he said.

9) Pakistan's current account deficit could widen: In perhaps one of the biggest impacts, a decline in foreign transactions and foreign currency inflows could lead to further widening of Pakistan's already large current account deficit (CAD). For the country, its CAD has proved to be the Achilles heel; its economy had to be bailed out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2013 after a balance-of-payments crisis.

10) International banks could pull out of Pakistan: The country's financial sector could also take a hit as international banks would likely pull out if Pakistan is placed back on the watchlist. As reported earlier, the likes of Standard Chartered, the largest international bank in Pakistan with 116 branches – as well as Citibank and Deutsche Bank, which mostly deal with corporate clients – might pull out. Amid intense pressure from global regulators to guard against money laundering and terrorist financing, banks, according to a report, have been retreating from high-risk countries in recent years.

"The level of due diligence is already high in countries like Pakistan, but if this goes ahead, banks will really have to reassess the risk-reward scenario," a senior executive at a large foreign bank with business interests in Pakistan was quoted as saying.