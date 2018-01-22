PM Modi heads to Davos with a message for the world: India's time has come

Prime Minister will leave for the Swiss town of Davos on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) 48th annual meeting. As the world's business and political leaders descend on the town located in the Swiss Alps, Modi will be looking to take the "stage", as the Wall Street Journal put it, to secure a more prominent role for India at the big table, where the major powers "shape the world's rules and regulations". A day before he was scheduled to leave for Davos, Modi, who is set to deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit, said he would share his vision for future engagements between India and the international community. Further, he said he would seek the "serious attention" of world leaders for tackling existing and emerging challenges faced by contemporary global systems. Modi's aim, to articulate a vision for the country's engagement with the wider international community, even as India is reportedly set to leapfrog Britain and France in 2018 to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in dollar terms, echoes what Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav told WSJ about the country's ambitions: We cannot be spectators. India wants to be a "stakeholder", not "just a participant". ALSO READ: Will feel proud to tell success story of 1.25 bn Indians in Davos: Modi And, true to Madhav's words, Modi has already said he will be speaking to world leaders about global challenges. In doing so, he will likely also underline India's position on such issues and the role it can play in dealing with them. Ahead of his visit, Modi said that in recent years, India's engagement with the outside world has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional" and that it was spread across "political, economic, people to people, and security" spheres, among others. "The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," he tweeted. The theme for this year's WEF is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'. Here's what to expect from the global summit 1) From Modi's keynote address to our large contingent, India is leaving no stone unturned: In what will be the first participation by an Indian head of state in the WEF after over two decades, PM Modi will deliver the keynote address at global summit's plenary session on Tuesday. For the first time, India will host the welcome reception at WEF, where global leaders will get to taste Indian cuisine and watch yoga sessions. ALSO READ: India to host yoga training sessions at World Economic Forum in Davos Further, India's presence at the WEF this year is reportedly set to be the largest-ever. Six Union ministers (Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region of India Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar), two chief ministers (Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu), high-ranking government officials, and more than 100 corporate chief executives, will figure among the registered participants from India. 2) India and Modi will be keenly watched by world leaders at Davos: Writing for the Business Standard, Sai Manish contends that like Chinese President Xi Jinping, who gave the plenary address at last year's summit, Modi would be "keenly watched" by the assembled global leaders at Davos. The interest in India is natural, given the various forecasts that India would ascend to the position of the world's fifth-largest economy this year, and overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest in the year 2022. At a time when globalisation is on shaky ground, with the spectre of protectionism looming, experts contend that world leaders would be eager to see what role India can play in the global economy.

As a former Reserve Bank of India governor told Sai Manish: "Modi is talking about globalisation and foreign policy has acquired a new dimension under the present government. I think PM Modi is going to be listened to very carefully at Davos though what he is going to say is unclear." ALSO READ: WEF 2018: Europe readies riposte to Donald Trump's 'America First' push