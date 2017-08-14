PM Narendra Modi's speech on Independence Day 2017 Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark India's 71st Independence Day.

During his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on July 30, the Prime Minister had said that August was the month of revolution. He had appealed to the nation to celebrate as 'Sankalp Parva' or 'Day of Resolve'.

"We should celebrate 15th August 2017 as the Sankalp Parva or the Day of Resolve. We have to take pledge to quit un-cleanliness, poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism from India," he had said.

The Prime Minister had also promised the nation that he would keep his Independence Day address under an hour this time.