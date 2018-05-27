PM to inaugurate Eastern Peripheral Expressway; 10 things you should know

Prime Minister will inaugurate the or the Eastern Peripheral (EPE) today. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held at the District Sports stadium, Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Before the inauguration of the EPE, prime minister will also inaugurate and take part in a roadshow on the first-leg of the which will start from the NIzamuddin Bridge.

Here is all that you need to know about the Eastern Peripheral Expressway:

1. The 135-km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 110 billion and another Rs 60 billion have been spent on land acquisition. The expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Kundli and Palwal in Haryana from over 4 hours to just 72 minutes. The 6-lane access control highway will have four major bridges, 46 minor bridges, eight railways over-bridge, seven interchanges, 70 underpass, 151 pedestrian underpass, and three flyovers.





2. The highway will divert over 50,000 vehicles which are not destined for Delhi and will help in reducing the pollution levels in the city by around 27 per cent according to Union Minister

3. The Expressway will have a closed tolling system in which toll will be collected only on the distance travelled and not on the entire length, Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chief General Engineer B.S. Singla told IANS.

There will also be a provision for for electronic collection of toll to ensure disruption free movement of traffic.



4. Weigh-in motion sensors are installed on all entry points which will ensure that over-loaded vehicles are not allowed to enter the Expressway. There will also be an arrangement of parking of overloaded trucks where they can unload some of the cargo to satisfy the weight criteria and then move to the Expressway.

5. There are eight solar power plants on the Eastern Peripheral expressway which have a capacity of 4000 kilo watt and provisions of rain water harvesting have been made on both sides of the expressway at every 500 metres.

6. The expressway has been built in a record time of 500 days against the sanctioned target of 910 days. According to NHAI chief general engineer B S Singla, 33 per cent of the earth work of the highway is done using fly ash from coal power plants to contribute in reducing pollution levels.





7. The EGP was planned in 2006 after a order to bulind a ring road outside the capital for diverting the traffic not destined for Delhi.

8. Cameras have been installed at a gap of every two-kilometers to check over-speeding. The expressway will have auto challans for over-speeding and is equipped with smart and intelligent highway traffic management system (HTMS) and video incident detection system (VIDS) and will set a benchmark in highway construction by being environment-friendly with world-class safety features and smart/interactive infrastructure.





9. The expressway will showcase replicas of 36 monuments including Ashoka Chakra, Konark Temple, Jalianwala Bagh, Gateway of India, Qutab Minar, Char Minar, Lal Quila, Kirti Stambh, India Gate, Hawa Mahal and Gujarat Carving along with 40 fountains.

10. The Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on April 29. The on May 10 had directed the NHAI to open the expressway for the public before on or before May 31 which had been delayed because the Prime Minister was not available to inaugurate the expressway. However, Road Transport, Highways and shipping minister had said that some of the work was still incomplete and the delay had nothing to do with the PMO.