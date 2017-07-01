Meet Rifath Shaarook, the boy who has built the world's lightest satellite

In the early 1960s, rocket scientist and former president APJ Abdul Kalam was part of a seven-member team at US space agency NASA’s launch site in Virginia. Decades later, a satellite named after him was launched from the same site: at 64 gm, KalamSat is the world’s lightest satellite. The launch a few days ago is also significant because this is the first time that a satellite’s structure was completely 3D printed with reinforced carbon fibre polymer. Moreover, the oldest on the team of six behind this satellite is 21. The lead scientist on the project, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?