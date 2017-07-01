Meet Rifath Shaarook, the boy who has built the world's lightest satellite

The lead scientist on the project, Rifath Shaarook, is the youngest at 18

In the early 1960s, rocket scientist and former president APJ Abdul Kalam was part of a seven-member team at US space agency NASA’s launch site in Virginia. Decades later, a satellite named after him was launched from the same site: at 64 gm, KalamSat is the world’s lightest satellite. The launch a few days ago is also significant because this is the first time that a satellite’s structure was completely 3D printed with reinforced carbon fibre polymer. Moreover, the oldest on the team of six behind this satellite is 21. The lead scientist on the project, ...

Nikita Puri