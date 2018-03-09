Health experts hail SC's euthanasia verdict; priests criticise; highlights

-
Freedom, liberty are core of meaningful life," he said. ALSO READ: Mumbai: Elderly couple writes to President seeking active euthanasia6) Living will explained: However, what exactly is a living will? According to Livelaw.in, it is a written document allowing a patient to provide explicit instructions in advance regarding the medical treatment that is to be administered when he or she is terminally ill or no longer capable of expressing informed consent. The living will, according to the site, includes authorising a patient's family to switch off the life-support system if a medical board declares that the person is beyond medical help. ALSO READ: SC mulls 'living will to die' for passive euthanasia: All you need to know 7) Passive euthanasia explained: The next question in people's mind would be what exactly is passive euthanasia. The Oxford Dictionary provides a simple explanation: Passive euthanasia is the withdrawal and/or withholding of life-sustaining medical treatment with the knowledge that doing so will lead to the patient's death. This differs from active euthanasia, which, according to the dictionary, is the ending of a terminally ill patient's life through direct intervention, including a lethal dose of painkilling drugs. 8) Passive euthanasia possible without living will, too: In such a case where there is no living will that has been framed, for passive euthanasia, the family members of a terminally ill person could approach the high court under Article 226, Bar & Bench reported. According to the site, detailed guidelines on how to deal with such pleas have also been laid down. ALSO READ: Victoria becomes first Australian state to legalise voluntary euthanasia 9) Govt opposed to living will: The government, for its part, had expressed its opposition to the idea of a living will during the hearing, Livelaw.in reported. According to the site, the government had argued that a living will could be misused, adding that it might not be viable as a part of public policy. However, it also said that it was in-principle in agreement with permitting passive euthanasia. 10) Judgment on a 2005 plea: The apex court's judgment came on a plea filed in 2005 by NGO Common Cause. The NGO was seeking the right to make a living will that would authorise the withdrawal of life-support system in the event of the will-maker reaching an irreversible vegetative state. Prashant Bhushan appeared for NGO: Appearing for the NGO Common Cause, advocate Prashant Bhushan had said that since a patient in a coma could not express his or her wish to end his or her life, the law should allow them to put it down in writing in advance so that they should not be tortured. In the absence of a law authorising doctors to do so, they keep incurable patients on life support, he had said. ALSO READ: All you need to know about Aruna Shanbaug Aruna Shanbaug case: On March 7, 2011, in a separate plea on behalf of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse lying in a vegetative state at a hospital in Mumbai, the apex court had allowed passive euthanasia.
I had requested for mercy killing in 2014 & PM Modi took cognizance of the same & had told local officers to look into the matter. SC has taken a good decision, we've hope now: Anamika Mishra, patient of Muscular Dystrophy on SC's verdict on #Euthanasia pic.twitter.com/L59jXAbCNM— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
We're not fully satisfied with SC's judgement. People above the age of 75 should be given this right. They can verify the details of these people from the police & doctors. Govt should come up with a policy: Mr & Mrs Lavate, who had asked for #Euthanasia pic.twitter.com/MtmBgVCa23— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
This is a monumental verdict. It is good that people can die in peace with some self-respect: Laxmi Yadav, who wrote to Prime Minister & President for #Euthanasia pic.twitter.com/K0WvKFcYxn— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
