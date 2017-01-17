TRENDING ON BS
Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder, conspiracy

Trial in Special CBI Court to begin from Feb 1

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea being taken to the Session Court in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy in New Delhi. Trial in Special CBI Court will begin from February 1, wherein, the convicts will be sentenced, according to reports.

The CBI argued that Indrani killed her daughter Sheena over property dispute, with the help of ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai. The former Star India CEO and media baron Peter Mukherjea is also an accused in the murder as he apparently knew the plot to kill Sheena but kept silent. 

Earlier, Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against Peter to malign his image.

Two charge sheets have been filed in the case so far. According to the first charge sheet filed on 19 November 2015, the CBI had named Indrani, Khanna, and Rai as accused in the case. The trio was arrested in August last year. The second charge sheet was filed on 16 February 2016 against Peter for his alleged role in the murder plot, who was arrested on 19 November, 2015.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by her mother Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter's son from an earlier marriage.

The court had earlier set January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused.

