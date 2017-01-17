Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder, conspiracy

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday charged Indrani
Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea
and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna
with murder
and criminal conspiracy in New Delhi. Trial in Special CBI Court will begin from February 1, wherein, the convicts will be sentenced, according to reports.
The CBI argued that Indrani
killed her daughter Sheena over property dispute, with the help of ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna
and her driver Shyamvar Rai. The former Star India CEO and media baron Peter Mukherjea is also an accused in the murder
as he apparently knew the plot to kill Sheena but kept silent.
Earlier, Peter Mukerjea's lawyer had accused the CBI of pursuing an agenda against Peter to malign his image.
Two charge sheets have been filed in the case so far. According to the first charge sheet filed on 19 November 2015, the CBI had named Indrani, Khanna, and Rai as accused in the case. The trio was arrested in August last year. The second charge sheet was filed on 16 February 2016 against Peter for his alleged role in the murder
plot, who was arrested on 19 November, 2015.
Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by her mother Indrani
with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter's son from an earlier marriage.
The court had earlier set January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused.
