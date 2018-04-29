In what comes as the latest shocker in his thread of controversial comments, Chief Minister on Saturday suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section should not run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed by setting up for a living.

He asked the youth to become self-employed by starting various projects under the animal resource sector with bank loans, under the Prime Minister's

"The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 500,000," said Deb.



Deb also said that apart from paan shops, milking cows could also generate good employment among the youth. ANI tweeted:



Har ghar mein gai honi chahiye. Yahan dudh Rs 50 litre hai, toh ek gai paal le, koi graduate hai, naukri ke liye ghoomta rehta hai 10 saal se, agar 10 saal gai paal leta toh apne aap Rs 10 lakh ka bank balance tayar ho jata: CM (28.04.18) pic.twitter.com/x5Gu6elttv — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

He said while addressing a seminar organised by Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', on the eve of World Veterinary Day, at Pragna Bhavan in

According to Deb, any unemployed youth with a minimum amount of Rs 75,000 borrowed from the bank and with little self-effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month, but the hurdle in this is the culture that has grown in during the last 25 years.



ALSO READ: Biplab now suggests mechanical engineers should not join civil services

He said that there are narrow-minded concepts like a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down.

Deb added that the government at the centre has provided various bank loans provisions for the startup projects under the so that people can get self-employed and live with prestige.

However, due to the mindset, the educated youths do not opt to join the various traditional sectors in agriculture and allied sectors, which are also equally important for sustainable development to improve livelihoods and food security of the nation.



ALSO READ: Get self-employed instead of running after politicians for govt jobs: Tripura CM to youth

Earlier Deb had also mentioned that civil engineers are better suited for civil services as compared to mechanical engineers.

"Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build society," he said in the event.

Arts graduates use to appear for the civil services examination and now, medical and engineering graduates are also joining the services, he said.

Deb said civil service officers should be all-rounders as "people who are expert in all disciplines have the highest demand".

To drive his point home, he cited the examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

"People take names of special players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Dev's bowling was good, but batting was also excellent. This is the age of speciality. All-rounders are accorded highest priority," Deb said.

Deb is no stranger to making controversial statements.

A few days ago, he had questioned the crowning of as "Miss World" in 1997 and alleging that international beauty contests were a farce.

Earlier this month, Deb, an arts graduate, had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.



With inputs from Agencies