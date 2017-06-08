Stop all benefits for CMs, PM Modi: Maha farmers reply to partial loan sops

Angry over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that the government can not waive loans for all of them, Maharashtra's farmers, gathered in Nashik for protests, have demanded that all facilities, increments, and benefits of government officials, including chief ministers and even the prime minister, be cut immediately.

"Let them come in line with farmers, then they will realise the pain farmers are experiencing every day," said Sadashiv Sattavaji Shinde Patil, a small farmer who claimed to have travelled throughout Maharashtra on a bicycle in support of farmers.

"The government has implemented various pay commissions for its own employees, but it does not have money to implement the Swaminathan Committee report and ensure farmers a minimum cost of production. What will farmers do?" he asked.

"We will not end our strike till our demands are met," added a local farmer from Nashik.

Stating that soldiers were dying in large numbers at the border and farmers inside the field, he asked, "Where is 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'?"

The Bharatiya Janata Party had promised a lot during the Parliament and Assembly elections but failed to deliver after the public voted in its favour.

"Farmers are feeding the entire country but, unfortunately, they themselves go to bed hungry. Who will take care of those who ensure food for the entire country? Isn't it our right to ask for our food?" asked an angry farmer.

The state's farmers are set to congregate at Tuapsakhre Lawns in Nashik in large numbers to decide on their next course of action. It appears they are in no mood to call off their strike, which has gone on for eight days.