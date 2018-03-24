TB is no longer the disease of the poor; steps to manage and contain it

On World TB day, let us remember that is no longer confined to spaces that are segmented into poor, unsanitary slums. With the movement of people in public transport, you can be the next to be affected by the air borne disease. Among the notifiable diseases, TB is among the biggest threats. ”One reason is that society is no longer compartmentalised and an airborne bacteria makes everyone equally vulnerable,” says Dr Sandeep Buddhiraja, senior director, Internal medicine and Clinical Director, Max Care, New Delhi. Add to that the hardiness of the bacteria, which stays alive in the air for over 24 hours. Unlike the bacterias, which die within a few hours, the TB strain is a looming epidemic. In absolute numbers, TB cases have grown manifold in the last few years. The disease came into the limelight once again in the international scenario, with the increasing number of cases. TB affected those with and was one of the primary reason for death. The other major reasons for the rapid spread of the disease is to antibiotics. “The TB bacteria, even when it infects the body, is slow to grow, (and) it is also a bacteria which is slow to kill,” says Buddhiraja.

It needs aggressive treatment and given that people fall off the protocol of taking drugs, the bacteria, over time has become drug resistant. Although TB of the lungs is most common, the same strain could affect the spinal cord – nerves, bones and in very rare cases the heart as well. What needs to be done If you have fever with sweat for over two weeks, loss of appetite and persistent cough, get yourself tested for TB. The conventional TB test takes six weeks, the newer one takes 48–72 hours. The newer molecular diagnostics screening test which use sputum and X-rays can identify TB within a few hours. Get on to the drug treatment immediately and self-quarantine for 2-3 weeks. What is the treatment protocol? The basic treatment of TB, whether of the lungs or any body part, is the same. It's a six month course in which a cocktail of four drugs is given, and being the most important. Resistance to drugs is classified as mono (single-drug resistance), duo or multi- (MDR), in which three- is a global problem. For the first two months, all four drugs are given and after X-rays and tests, if the bacteria is responding, the medicines are reduced to two for the next four months. In cases of TB of the brain or spine, treatment could go on for a year-and-a-half or more. The treatment is toxic, so the patient needs to get liver function tests (LFT) periodically and treatment may be tweaked accordingly. The biggest problem with TB eradication is people falling off treatment. Internationally and in India, the medicine protocol of (DOT), in which patients have to go everyday or thrice a week to take their medication from a centre has been followed. Even for immigration to countries such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, open cases of TB are the biggest fears and patients have to undergo compulsory DOT, thrice a week with accredited hospitals. TB has been on the list of notifiable diseases and to be TB-free by 2020, the Government of India has started taking aggressive measures including making not reporting cases a cognisible offense. Private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories have been collecting data in the hospital record departments and giving it to the state governments. TB drugs, which are expensive, are also given free of cost. In Haryana, has partnered with the local government to begin X-ray screening at the primary centre level two years ago. The epidemic, which has become a major reason for death as it was one of the diseases which affected victim, is no longer a disease of the poor. Exposure to bacteria and smoking are among the major risk factors of getting infected.