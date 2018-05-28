Terrorists ignore Ramzan ceasefire, attack J&K Army camp and kill jawan

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have clearly rejected the Indian government's gesture to cease operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan. They conducted their first strike since the ceasefire announcement by attacking an camp located in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir and killing an Army jawan and a civilian.

Police told news agencies that the terrorists attacked the 50 Rashtriya Rifles' camp on Sunday night at Kakapora in the Pulwama district. Authorities told news agencies that Army personnel retaliated to the firing unleashed by the terrorists.

The attack left a jawan seriously injured. Further, a civilian, who was identified as Bilal Ahmed, was also caught in the crossfire and left seriously injured. The duo, who were both rushed to a hospital, succumbed to their injuries.





First deadly attack after May 16 announcement of conditional Ramadan truce. Army soldier killed in militant attack on its camp in Kakapora area of J&K's Pulwama. Army retaliates. Civilian (Sumo cab driver Bilal Ahmed Ganai) injured in clash also dies. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) May 27, 2018

In the wake of the attack, authorities are enforcing prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district.

Apart from this attack, news agencies reported on Monday that three Army personnel were injured in a blast, triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), that occurred between the Sugan and Chillipora area of Kashmir's Shopian district. Subsequently, a cordon and search operation was launched.



Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Army personnel injured in IED blast that occurred between Sugan and Chillipora area of Shopian district, cordon and search operation launched — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Infiltration bid foiled

The attack on the Army camp and the IED blast come barely two days after five terrorists were gunned down on Saturday after security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in J&K's Tangdhar sector.

The infiltration attempt came hours after the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, called upon Pakistan to stop infiltration to establish peace along the border.

The Centre on May 16 announced a ceasefire in J&K, directing the security forces to halt their operations during Ramzan to help "peace-loving Muslims" observe the holy month in a peaceful environment.

The ceasefire is reminiscent of a similar initiative that was announced in 2000 by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It came just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Jammu to inaugurate development projects and address the sixth convocation of a University in the state's winter capital.



According to a statement by the Union Home Ministry, security forces have been told not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month. However, the statement also said that the forces would reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if it was essential to protect the lives of innocent people.



