Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite stir: Plea in Delhi HC seeks NHRC probe; updates

In a big blow to Vedanta Ltd, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered the closure of the company's Sterlite copper smelter in Thoothukudi with immediate effect. Further, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President M K Stalin, who was holding a protest outside the Tamil Nadu secretariat over the Sterlite protests, was detained by the police on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking its direction to the Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) to visit the location and conduct a separate inquiry into the violence there.

These developments come after violent protests against the plant, in which 13 people have been killed and more than 70 injured. People in Thoothukudi are protesting against the company's expansion plans for the past few months, alleging that it will further pollute the groundwater and cause serious environmental hazards.

The authorities have suspended internet services in Thoothukudi. The suspension will remain in force until further instruction is issued by the administration.

Opposition parties have blamed the Congress and the state police for the killing of protestors. The DMK and its allies have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25 to condemn the incident.

Here are the top 10 developments around the Thoothukudi protests over the Sterlite expansion issue:





1) Protesting DMK leaders detained: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President M K Stalin, along with other party leaders who were protesting outside the Tamil Nadu secretariat over the police shooting in Thoothukudi, were detained by the police on Thursday. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President M K Stalin, along with other party leaders who were protesting outside the Tamil Nadu secretariat over the police shooting in Thoothukudi, were detained by the police on Thursday. DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over #SterliteProtests in #Thoothukudi, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Qr3tMyVl6W — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

Further, Stalin on Thursday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Director General of Police T K Rajendran.

Even after death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. CM has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the dist & meet the people. Therefore, we demand that CM must resign immediately, DGP Rajendran must resign too: MK Stalin, DMK President. pic.twitter.com/suO0U2mOdG — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

A Tamil Nadu-based advocate moved a plea in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking its direction to the NHRC to visit the location and conduct a separate inquiry into the incident, instead of asking for a report from the state police and the chief secretary of the state. The court is likely to hear the petition on Friday.

A Tamil Nadu based advocate moved a plea in Delhi HC seeking its direction to NHRC to visit the location and conduct separate inquiry into #Thoothukudi violence, instead of asking for report from state police & Chief Secy of the state. Court likely to hear the petition tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

The TNPCB on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Sterlite plant with immediate effect. Following the order, the power supply to the unit has reportedly been disconnected.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed Dist collector of #Thoothukudi to disconnect power supply to Sterlite Copper’s smelter. Board found the unit was 'carrying out activities to resume production' despite being told not to do so until its licence to operate is renewed. — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

The death toll in the due to firing by police has climbed to 13, according to latest reports.

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 13 in the firing by police during #SterliteProtests on May 22 & more than 70 people are undergoing treatment. No fresh protest has been reported overnight. Police has been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas. #Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/U2BKMrJAFP — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

Internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi . The services were suspended on Wednesday from 9 pm onwards and will remain so until further instruction is issued by the administration.

The DMK on Wednesday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Tamil Nadu on May 25.

According to a statement issued by the DMK, the All India Congress, the Dravidar Kazhagam, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Indian Union Muslim League, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will also take part in the protest.

7) RSS hits back at Rahul Gandhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the violence in Tuticorin. "A frustrated Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi are trying to create more divisions in the society to regain their lost support," RSS joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of those killed in police firing on May 22 until further orders and also directed it to file a counter affidavit by May 30 on a public interest litigation from three advocates.

The Bench said advocates shall be permitted to provide legal assistance to the affected persons.

9) Thoothukudi collector, SP transferred: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred the district's collector, N Venkatesh, and superintendent of police P Mahendran.

Sandeep Nanduri has been appointed as the new collector of Thoothukudi district. Murali Rambha, meanwhile, will take over from Mahendran as the new superintendent of police of the district.

10) HC orders stay on plant's construction: Hearing a PIL against the Sterlite factory in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Wednesday ordered that construction work on the second plant of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper at Thoothukudi be stopped with immediate effect.

With agency inputs