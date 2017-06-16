TVF CEO steps down over sexual harassment allegations: Full text

-
Months after a female 'staffer' accused The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar of sexual advances at the workplace, he stepped down from his post on Thursday. However, he will continue to work with TVF as a mentor.
Kumar took to Twitter to make the announcement. "A lot has happened in the last three months which has mentally and emotionally drained me. However, I have faith and confidence that eventually truth will prevail," Kumar wrote.
However, TVF's official statement after the news went viral was criticised as they appeared to support Kumar and pointed fingers at the staffer.
"We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to serve justice for making such false allegations," TVF had said in its first official statement. Later, TVF admitted that it should have responded in a better manner rather than reacting emotionally and too quickly. The company, however, claimed that the person, who first levelled allegations against Kumar in a blog post, was never on its payroll.
Commenting on the issue, Kumar on Thursday wrote, "We made a grave mistake, by reacting instinctively, in our first official response... Humbly accept the brickbats we received from all of you for that insensitive response."
Later, TVF formed an internal committee comprising people from its human resource department and administration team to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kumar.
In March, a case of molestation was also filed against Kumar at the Versova police station following the complaint of a victim at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Police Station.
I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54— Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017
