TVF CEO steps down over sexual harassment allegations: Full text

Months after a female 'staffer' accused (TVF) CEO of sexual advances at the workplace, he stepped down from his post on Thursday. However, he will continue to work with as a mentor.



Kumar took to Twitter to make the announcement. "A lot has happened in the last three months which has mentally and emotionally drained me. However, I have faith and confidence that eventually truth will prevail," Kumar wrote.

Kumar was replaced by Dhawal Gusain, who has been with the company since 2015 as the COO.

"Lot of people wanted me to say something or tell my side of the story, but I did not because I learned the hard way what happens when you say anything in haste," he added.

faced brickbats from every quarter after a female 'staffer' under the pseudonym Indian Fowler posted a blog at medium.com, accusing Kumar of sexual advances at the workplace, and his several attempts to exploit her during her stint in the firm from 2014-2016.

In the response section, another female employee shared her ordeal at TVF, saying that she "had to face a similar experience while working there. I felt exploited and cheated and I left my job under very bad circumstances".



However, TVF's official statement after the news went viral was criticised as they appeared to support Kumar and pointed fingers at the staffer.



"We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to serve justice for making such false allegations," had said in its first official statement. Later, admitted that it should have responded in a better manner rather than reacting emotionally and too quickly. The company, however, claimed that the person, who first levelled allegations against Kumar in a blog post, was never on its payroll.



Commenting on the issue, Kumar on Thursday wrote, "We made a grave mistake, by reacting instinctively, in our first official response... Humbly accept the brickbats we received from all of you for that insensitive response."



Later, formed an internal committee comprising people from its human resource department and administration team to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kumar.



In March, a case of molestation was also filed against Kumar at the Versova police station following the complaint of a victim at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Police Station.