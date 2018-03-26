UIDAI servers or third parties, Aadhaar leaks are dangerous: Experts

The government has told the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar data “remains safely behind 13-feet high walls” and it will take “the age of the universe” to break one key in the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI’s) encryption. Even if this claim is taken at face value, experts suggest leaks from third-party databases seeded with Aadhaar numbers are equally dangerous and the UIDAI is responsible for the damage. The most recent case came from a report published online and it said random numbers could provide access to the Aadhaar data, which also includes people’s financial information, from a state-owned company’s database. Even though the UIDAI has denied these reports, its arguments rest on shaky grounds, according to experts. “There is no truth in this story as there has been absolutely no breach of the UIDAI’s Aadhaar database. Aadhaar remains safe and secure,” the UIDAI said on Twitter shortly after the story broke on ZDNet. The authority added even if the report was taken to be true, “it would raise security concerns on the database of that Utility Company and has nothing to do with the security of the UIDAI’s Aadhaar database”. This has been the authority’s defence in several such cases but those in the know of things say it doesn’t hold water simply because the Aadhaar data is not concentrated in the UIDAI’s complexes anymore and has spread across various databases. “Publishing this by the state entities is a violation under the Aadhaar Act. Even if you publish your Aadhaar number, it is a violation of the law,” said Pranesh Prakash, policy director at the Centre for Internet and Society. “Saying that the UIDAI has not been compromised is thoroughly insufficient because for customers, it doesn’t matter if the leak comes from servers operated by the UIDAI or from others holding copies of the UIDAI database.” Prakash said it should be the authority’s responsibility to help others comply with the law and prevent data leaks. He gave the example of biometric leaks from Gujarat government servers and how criminals used them to forge fingerprints.

The possibility of data leaks was demonstrated when Robert Baptiste, purportedly a French app developer, announced on Twitter how he got access to thousands of scanned Aadhaar card copies through simple Google searches.

In an interview to Business Standard, Baptiste said the major threat was data handling by third parties, which could lead to identity theft.

Even the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, has provisions that debar making public citizens’ Aadhaar-related information public unless required for certain purposes.

“Whoever intentionally discloses, transmits, copies or otherwise disseminates any identity information collected in the course of enrolment or authentication to any person not authorised under this Act” can be in jail for three years and pay a fine of ~10,000 under the Act.

A lawyer appearing on the petitioners’ side in the ongoing Supreme Court case on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar said only the UIDAI had the powers to file cases against people who published Aadhaar information. Hence everyone else is helpless despite the leaks.

The UIDAI’s argument that Aadhaar information can’t be misused is duplicitous because the regulations under the Aadhaar Act assure individuals that if biometric authentication fails, they should have other means of identifying themselves, says Kiran Jonnalagadda, founder of HasGeek.

“So the regulations guarantee that anyone in possession of stolen identity information will be able to misuse it without biometric authentication,” he said.

Prakash agreed with this. He said demographic authentication, which is an acceptable authentication method under the Aadhaar Act, was prone to misuse as long as Aadhaar numbers remained public.

“Aadhaar is used as just a piece of paper, unlike security features embedded in passports or even permanent account number cards. Thus, demographic authentication merely involves providing Aadhaar numbers and details like addresses, which can be used even for things like getting entry into an airport by just printing a ticket and having a fake Aadhaar,” he said.

Queries sent to the UIDAI were not answered till the time of going to press