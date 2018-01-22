No populist Budget to isolating Pak: Key takeaways from PM Modi's interview

"The common man expects honesty, he expects to get what he deserves. He doesn't demand sops and freebies," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, indicating that the Budget 2018 might not be a populist one. In an interview with Times Now, a day before departing for the in Davos, Modi said it would be his job, when in Davos, to ensure that the world "gets to see the true face of India and they get to utilise opportunities India has to offer". Here are the highlights of what the prime minister said on various important issues: India's economic growth: India has come out from the 'fragile five' in three years and is being seen as a shining star. Average inflation is down to 3% from 10% while FDI has gone up to $62 billion from $30 billion. Fiscal and current account deficit are down to 3.5% and between 1 and 2% from 4.5% and 4% respectively. Criticism over GST: is a new system and people will take time to adjust. We need to make united attempts to develop the system and plug the loopholes, be it in six months or two years. Unemployment: Lies are being spread about lack of jobs. EPF figures show that 70 lakh youths opened EPF accounts in one year. The rate of road construction and building rail tracks has doubled. Work on electrification and on ports has also gathered pace. This cannot happen without employing more people. Mudra Yojna is also creating employment.

Simultaneous polls: Such an arrangement will save a lot of expenditure and time. It will also restrict mudslinging and political blame-game, which happens in the run-up to every election, to a few days in every five years. The rest of the time can be fully devoted to work. Agriculture sector: Criticism over farm sector is justified as it is the responsibility of the country, union and state governments to resolve the problems faced by farmers. Our measures like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna have instilled confidence in farmers. Government has undertaken projects to ensure that water and electricity reach all farms and fields. Farmers need training in value addition to be able to get a better price for their products.

Isolating Pakistan: India's foreign policy is issue based and not around one nation. I always believe that India and Pakistan should come together and put up a combined fight against poverty and diseases. "If we fight together, we will win faster, and I tell this to the people of Pakistan".

Terrorism: Humanity is in great danger and hence there is a need for powers that believe in humanitarian values to unite. Only then, we can isolate terrorists and defeat terrorism.

(In reference to Pakistan) The world is uniting against those who are sympathetic towards terrorists. President Trump has raised his voice against terror and I respect him for that.

Judiciary: Judiciary has capable people who can find the solution to their problems. Government and political parties must keep out.