CBI books Sengar for framing Unnao rape victim's dad in Arms Act: Updates

rape case: In a fresh case of criminal conspiracy against tainted Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday reportedly accused Sengar of “framing the victim’s father in a false case”. The legislator, who is currently in jail for allegedly raping a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s last year, will be in police remand for two days.

The has booked for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to falsely frame rape victim’s father in an Arms Act.

Sengar is also accused of conspiring to kill the victim's father, who died in police custody on April 9 after being allegedly thrashed by Sengar’s brother and his aides. At present, he is lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail.

This comes after the had on Wednesday arrested two sub-inspectors of the Police in connection with the death of the father. Sub Inspector Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, former station officer, and sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, both of Makhi Police Station in Unnao district, have been arrested over allegations of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. At present both of them are under suspension.

The rape survivor had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

The survivor's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 earlier this year and put in jail on April 5. He later died in a hospital, with the postmortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.

The case had led to a massive public outrage after the victim tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8, claiming police inaction in the case. Following the outrage an FIR was lodged against Sengar. The government later handed over the case to

Here are top developments on accused in case:

1. CBI books for framing victim’s father: The CBI on Saturday reportedly booked MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly framing the victim’s father in an Arms Act.

2. CBI arrests two sub-inspectors: The CBI on Wednesday arrested two sub-inspectors of the Police in connection with the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sub Inspector Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, the then Station Officer, and Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, both of Makhi Police Station in Unnao district, have been arrested over allegations of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. At present both of them are under suspension.

The duo is accused of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence over the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger at Unnao, reportedly in judicial custody.

Passing the order, CBI's special judicial magistrate Vineeta Singh fixed May 21 as the date for hearing on the application moved seeking their bail.

The two were booked for falsely implicating the rape survivor's father under the Arms Act.

The CBI had arrested them for the offences of sections 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

3. Victim, kin demand death penalty for BJP MLA: The Unnao gang-rape victim and her relatives on May 11 demanded the death penalty for accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the CBI allegedly confirmed his role in the crime.

The victim said, "I demand the death penalty for Sengar for raping me and for the murder of my father."

The victim's uncle said, "We demand protection for our family so that we can give our statement before the court fearlessly. We demand death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar."

According to reports, the CBI has already recorded the victim's statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ), in which she reiterated that Sengar raped her at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Makhi village on June 4 last year.

On May 8, Sengar, main accused in the case was shifted from the Unnao Jail to Sitapur Jail after an appeal was filed in the Allahabad High Court by the victim's family.

The Bangarmau MLA from Unnao district who till recently enjoyed 'Y' category security has three cases registered against him.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has charged him under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI.

4. Survivor's family demands protection: Reacting to reports of CBI confirming rape charge against Segar, victim's uncle on Friday said the family should receive protection, so that they could give their statements fearlessly. He also demanded death penalty for the BJP MLA.

We demand protection for our family so that we can give our statement before the court fearlessly. We demand death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar: #Unnao gang-rape case victim's uncle on reports of CBI confirming rape charges against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar pic.twitter.com/Pjvku7bJ5B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 11 May 2018

On Thursday, two men were reportedly arrested by Lucknow police for demanding Rs 10 million from Sengar's wife to get the case against the BJP leader dropped. The accused, identified as Alok and Vijay, posed as a BJP leader and CBI official.

“Two people have been arrested for demanding Rs 1 crore from Sangeeta Singh, wife of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. They were offering to secure release of the MLA from custody,” said Deepak Kumar, SSP, Lucknow told Hindustan Times.





With Agency inputs