Why can't Delhi Metro provide free drinking water to commuters, asks HC

Why can't provided free basic services like and sanitation to travellers at the metro stations, Delhi asked on Monday.

When the counsel for submitted that they were giving water at the stations at a nominal charge of Rs 1 per glass and also adding better services each day, the court rapped the corporation saying it was behaving like this as it had no competition.

"What services you are giving? Where there is no competition, there is no service. If you get a competitor, you will give all the facilities. Why are you charging even Rs one? You should give for free," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Kush Kalra, a commuter, complaining that does not provide toilets, and dustbin facilities at any of the stations in

The court granted time to the petitioner to file an additional affidavit and listed the matter for August 21.

During the hearing, advocate Kush Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, argued that Rail Corporation (DMRC) was charging Rs one per glass of water, whereas it should be provided free.

The was even charging commuters for using the and had removed dustbins from the stations, he said.

To this, the counsel said they have been adding better facilities for commuters day-by-day and only taking nominal charges for their services.

Earlier, the court had directed to indicate on affidavit how many toilet and facilities were available at and whether the amenities were generally accessible to commuters.

had earlier told the court they were not providing dustbins at "every metro station" but only in inter-change stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House and Inderlok etc, because of security reasons.

It had said it has provided toilet facility for commuters at 138 but there are 11 where there are no such facilities due to lack of space.

Kalra in his plea has also sought direction to the government and to provide clean drinking water, dustbin facilities and in the future projects of metro.