Deadline for 300 thermal plants on adoption of air pollution norms extended

Central Electricity Authority lays down a roadmap for the sector that breaches regulations

Disregarding new environment regulations, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has given more than 300 thermal power plants two to five-year reprieve from adhering to the strict air pollution standards that come into force this year. The CEA has set in place a roadmap for the plants to install essential pollution abatement technology earliest by 2020 instead of doing so by end 2017. The new environmental regulations requiring the installation of this technology kick in from December 2017 for all existing thermal power plants. For the stressed thermal power sector this implies a ...

Nitin Sethi