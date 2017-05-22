5% service tax takes newspapers by surprise

Indian Newspaper Society, the apex body for this segment, had lobbied against service tax

Levying a five per cent service tax on space selling in print and on jobs related to publication of newspapers, the goods & services tax (GST) has taken the sector by surprise. The move, say print media sources, will increase pressure on the sector to raise the cover price of newspapers. The Indian Newspaper Society (INS), the apex body for this segment, had lobbied against service tax, seeking to be kept in the exempt list, sources said. The body is studying the impact of the move on the newspaper business, they added. The INS could not be immediately reached for ...

Viveat Susan Pinto