Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Top developments

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the last date for linking of with Permanent Account Number (PAN) from March 31, 2018, to June 30, 2018. The order said the deadline for PAN- linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter". It is understood that the latest order by CBDT has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the March 31 deadline for linking with various other services. The apex court ordered for the extension of the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law. This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their PAN with their biometric ID. The government has now made quoting of mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 166.5 million (16.65 crore) PANs, out of the total about 330 million (33 crore), have been linked with The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year. Here’s how to link your with various services: 1) Bank Account Log into net banking, and click on the link, ‘Update Card Details’ or ‘ Card Seeding.’ Enter the details, verify, and submit. Your bank will email or call you, to confirm or verify your details. 2) Card To link your Card to your number, visit here and click on‘Link tab’. Enter your and number or SMS UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161. 3) Voter ID This is a fairly easy procedure. Visit the official NVSP website here. or Send the SMS ECILINK < EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar_Number > to 166 or 51969 or Call 1950 on weekdays, and provide your details and Voter ID number TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v and Step 1: Enter number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’ Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records” To link mobile number with Aadhaar Step 1: Download update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest centre Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your card and a photo identification document ( card, passport, voter ID, etc) Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your card and mobile number Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process From December 1, you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP • This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment) • Enter it and your number and authentication will get done • An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same LINKING BANK ACCOUNT OFFLINE APPROACH: Step 1: Visit a branch with a copy of the card (along with original for verification) and passbook Step 2: Fill the form, submit it, along with a photocopy of your card. Step 3: You will be given an acknowledgement after which linking will happen THROUGH NET BANKING: Step 1: Log into your internet banking account. Step 2: Immediately a box will pop up. Click on ‘Link card details’. Enter required info and it will be linked SMS BASED: • Type the following ‘ XXXXXXXXXXXX AC XXXXXX’ • The first number will be your number and the second will be the last six digits of your account number • Once the bank receives your SMS, it will process your request and notify you LINKING MF ACCOUNT FROM THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT’S (RTA) WEBSITE: There are four RTAs. CAMS, Karvy, Franklin Templeton International Services, and Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services Step 1: Go to the website of the registrar and transfer agent used by your fund house Step 2: Download the form, fill it, and submit it at the nearest branch of the RTA or fund house (use this option if you mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar) Step 3: On the next page, again enter PAN, number, OTP and give the necessary permission to the RTA, and submit FROM FUND HOUSES’ WEBSITES: There is a link on some fund houses’ websites that take you to the linking page of RTA's web site FROM DISTRIBUTOR’S PORTAL: As soon as you login, you see a window prompting you to link. Click on ‘Link now’ Step 1: On the next page, enter your number twice Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number Step 3: Click on ‘Verify with OTP’ Step 4: If you have trouble getting the OTP, you can upload a copy of your card for verification, and they will do the needful LINK BROKING ACCOUNT OFFLINE • Submit a scanned self-attested copy of to your broker ONLINE: • Log into the broker’s portal and enter your number.

The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you