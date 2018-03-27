JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Sebi exempts govt from open offers for three PSBs post capital infusion
Business Standard

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Top developments

Earlier deadlines for linking Aadhaar with PAN were July 31, August 31 and Dec 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

aadhaar PAN

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) from March 31, 2018, to June 30, 2018. The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter". It is understood that the latest order by CBDT has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar with various other services. The apex court ordered for the extension of the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law. This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their PAN with their biometric ID. The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 166.5 million (16.65 crore) PANs, out of the total about 330 million (33 crore), have been linked with Aadhaar. The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year. Here’s how to link your Aadhaar with various services: 1) Bank Account Log into net banking, and click on the link, ‘Update Aadhaar Card Details’ or ‘Aadhaar Card Seeding.’ Enter the details, verify, and submit. Your bank will email or call you, to confirm or verify your details. 2) PAN Card To link your PAN Card to your Aadhaar number, visit here and click on‘Link Aadhaar tab’. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number or SMS UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161. 3) Voter ID This is a fairly easy procedure. Visit the official NVSP website here. or Send the SMS ECILINK < EPIC_Number > < Aadhaar_Number > to 166 or 51969 or Call 1950 on weekdays, and provide your Aadhaar details and Voter ID number

TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v and Step 1: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’ Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records” To link mobile number with Aadhaar Step 1: Download Aadhaar update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest Aadhaar centre Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc) Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process From December 1, you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment) Enter it and your Aadhaar number and authentication will get done An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same
LINKING BANK ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments OFFLINE APPROACH: Step 1: Visit a branch with a copy of the Aadhaar card (along with original for verification) and passbook Step 2: Fill the form, submit it, along with a photocopy of your Aadhaar card. Step 3: You will be given an acknowledgement after which linking will happen THROUGH NET BANKING: Step 1: Log into your internet banking account. Step 2: Immediately a box will pop up. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar card details’. Enter required info and it will be linked SMS BASED: Type the following ‘Aadhaar XXXXXXXXXXXX AC XXXXXX’ The first number will be your Aadhaar number and the second will be the last six digits of your account number Once the bank receives your SMS, it will process your request and notify you
LINKING MF ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments FROM THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT’S (RTA) WEBSITE: There are four RTAs. CAMS, Karvy, Franklin Templeton International Services, and Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services Step 1: Go to the website of the registrar and transfer agent used by your fund house Step 2: Download the form, fill it, and submit it at the nearest branch of the RTA or fund house (use this option if you mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar) Step 3: On the next page, again enter PAN, Aadhaar number, OTP and give the necessary permission to the RTA, and submit FROM FUND HOUSES’ WEBSITES: There is a link on some fund houses’ websites that take you to the Aadhaar linking page of RTA's web site FROM DISTRIBUTOR’S PORTAL: As soon as you login, you see a window prompting you to link. Click on ‘Link now’ Step 1: On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number twice Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number Step 3: Click on ‘Verify Aadhaar with OTP’ Step 4: If you have trouble getting the OTP, you can upload a copy of your Aadhaar card for verification, and they will do the needful
LINK BROKING ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments OFFLINE Submit a scanned self-attested copy of Aadhaar to your broker ONLINE: Log into the broker’s portal and enter your Aadhaar number.

The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you

LINKING INSURANCE POLICY (ONLY OFFLINE) How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments Send a scanned copy of their Aadhaar card to their agent, broker or relationship manager No biometric authentication is required
TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v and Step 1: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’ Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records” To link mobile number with Aadhaar Step 1: Download Aadhaar update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest Aadhaar centre Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc) Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process From December 1, you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment) Enter it and your Aadhaar number and authentication will get done An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same
LINKING BANK ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments OFFLINE APPROACH: Step 1: Visit a branch with a copy of the Aadhaar card (along with original for verification) and passbook Step 2: Fill the form, submit it, along with a photocopy of your Aadhaar card. Step 3: You will be given an acknowledgement after which linking will happen THROUGH NET BANKING: Step 1: Log into your internet banking account. Step 2: Immediately a box will pop up. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar card details’. Enter required info and it will be linked SMS BASED: Type the following ‘Aadhaar XXXXXXXXXXXX AC XXXXXX’ The first number will be your Aadhaar number and the second will be the last six digits of your account number Once the bank receives your SMS, it will process your request and notify you
LINKING MF ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments FROM THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT’S (RTA) WEBSITE: There are four RTAs. CAMS, Karvy, Franklin Templeton International Services, and Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services Step 1: Go to the website of the registrar and transfer agent used by your fund house Step 2: Download the form, fill it, and submit it at the nearest branch of the RTA or fund house (use this option if you mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar) Step 3: On the next page, again enter PAN, Aadhaar number, OTP and give the necessary permission to the RTA, and submit FROM FUND HOUSES’ WEBSITES: There is a link on some fund houses’ websites that take you to the Aadhaar linking page of RTA's web site FROM DISTRIBUTOR’S PORTAL: As soon as you login, you see a window prompting you to link. Click on ‘Link now’ Step 1: On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number twice Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number Step 3: Click on ‘Verify Aadhaar with OTP’ Step 4: If you have trouble getting the OTP, you can upload a copy of your Aadhaar card for verification, and they will do the needful
LINK BROKING ACCOUNT How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments OFFLINE Submit a scanned self-attested copy of Aadhaar to your broker ONLINE: Log into the broker’s portal and enter your Aadhaar number. The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you
LINKING INSURANCE POLICY (ONLY OFFLINE) How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments Send a scanned copy of their Aadhaar card to their agent, broker or relationship manager No biometric authentication is required
4) LPG Download the subsidy form here or go to the official websites of Bharat Gas, HP Gas or Indane. Fill up the details, and submit it to the closest LPG distributor, with an application. Or, just call 18000-2333-555, and follow the instructions. 5) Ration Card This needs to be done from the Aadhaar seeding website here. Click on ‘Start Now’, and enter all the details. An OTP will be sent to your phone. Enter this number and your application will start getting processed, and you will get a notification. To do this offline, take photocopies of your ration card, and Aadhaar copies of family members, a passport photo of the head of the family, a photocopy of your bank passbook (if the bank is not linked to Aadhaar.)Submit all these to the ration office, and await a confirmation SMS or email. 6) Mobile Number This is important if you want to keep ordering food and using cabs, as your phone needs to be added to your Aadhaar, to enable OTP transactions. To do this, follow these steps: Download, and print the Aadhaar Update/Correction form, from the provider’s website. Tick ‘Mobile’, in the ‘Field for Update/Correction’ Mentioned at the top. Fill in the necessary details in the form, as per your card. Enter your phone number, and Aadhaar card numbers, in the required fields. Sign or give your thumb impression. Mail the application to the Aadhaar office.

First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements