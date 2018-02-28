April-January fiscal deficit touches 113.7% of full-year target

-
ALSO READBudget 2018: Govt shuns tall FY19 targets despite additional RBI transfer Budget 2018: Govt expects 58% jump in telecom revenue for current fiscal Budget 2018: Govt cuts extra loans to Rs 200 bn, FY18 fiscal deficit could reach 3.4% Budget 2018: Expect govt to target fiscal deficit at 3% of GDP, says report Budget 2018: Economists meet Arun Jaitley, divided on fiscal road map
-
India reported on Wednesday a fiscal deficit of Rs 6.77 trillion ($103.72 billion) for April-January or 113.7 per cent of the target originally set for the fiscal year that ends in March. Net tax receipts in the first ten months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 9.7 trillion, government data showed. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2018/19 said the fiscal deficit target for the current year has been raised to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2 per cent. The capital expenditure during the period stood at Rs 2.64 trillion. The revenue deficit during the period was at Rs 4.8 trillion, revealed the data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU