Australia's agro firms eyeing to expand footprint in food processing mkt

Traditionally exporting a large volume of food grains to India, Australian agricultural majors like GrainCorp are increasingly looking to set up processing units in the country.

This follows Australia's push to make a global hub for food grain processing, a senior Australian diplomat told Business Standard.

"This would be beneficial to Australian companies who are currently exporting a significant amount of foodgrain to India," said Leonie Muldoon, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner- South Asia.

has a large market for Australian agro products with worth $921 million of chickpea or and being sent over during 2016-17 from the island nation. In the same period, around $525.38-million worth entered into from



These goods witnessed a steady rise over the preceding four years and companies such as Graincorp and Olam Austrlia are looking to scale up business in and nearby markets.

We are focusing on taking advantage of the ministry's SAMPADA scheme, which incorporates ongoing government work in areas such as Mega Food Parks, Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others, a senior official said.

Despite being a world leader in chickpeas, producing 70 per cent of the global crop, rising demand from is expected to force higher amounts of

Australia, unlike other similar developed economies, have historically managed to keep a positive trade balance in its bilateral trade with The country exported $11.15 billion worth goods to during 2016-17, while importing products worth $2.9-billion over the same period.

The massive resultant trade deficit for is not only because of being a reliable supplier of agro products but also due to massive coal and natural gas worth more than $7 billion.

Also, copper ore worth over $350 million were imported in the last financial year. High value ores of zirconium and uranium are expected to inflate this bill in the current financial year.

On this note, old industry connections have resulted in Indian mining companies becoming interested in sourcing high tech mining equipment and safety apparatus from Australia, Muldoon said.

This includes diesel-powered vehicles for underground operations, dust suppressing gas masks and machines to provide stabilisation during the tunnelling process, she added.

Currently, an Australian business delegation comprising more than 70 companies across the food processing, mining, renewable energy, infrastructure and education sectors are visiting

The second Business Week in (ABWI) arranged by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission is being attended by Keith Pitt, Australia's assistant Minister for trade, tourism and investment, Luke Hartsuyker, the assistant Minister to the deputy Prime Minister of and Karen Andrews, the assistant Minister for vocational education and skills.

The ministerial visits may help in furthering trade talks that have been languishing for a while. Talks on the proposed Free Trade Agreement between both nations have faltered after New Delhi refused to budge from its position on reducing tariffs on agriculture, while Canberra has been wary of greater market access.

" is pushing for tariff reduction in dairy, fresh fruit, pharmaceuticals, meat and wines. On the other hand, wants zero duty on auto parts, textiles, and fresh fruit, including mangoes and greater access in the services sector," said a senior government official.

Deadlines set by both the countries have expired with talks around trade-related issues remaining unfinished.