Co-working spaces to grow 50% in 2017, says JLL India chief

The year 2016-17 has seen a massive spike in the growth of the coworking industry and as it evolves further, we will witness an era of flexible office spaces, Nair said.
There are just about 300 co-working operators in the country operating less than 1,000 centres in urban India — of which less than 100 are branded spaces e.g. Awfis, WeWork and others.
“The potential market size for the co-working segment currently stands in the range of 12-16 million seats. Demand for co-working spaces is no longer only limited to freelancers or start-up employees. The staff at small emerging businesses, as well as large corporate offices, is also looking to co-working spaces to maximise their productivity,” Nair said.
Co-working spaces can lead to a 20-25 per cent cost savings as opposed to working in the traditional office spaces.
The occupancy levels for co-working spaces run by a handful of branded operators in India have been touching 100 per cent. In addition, they have been notably breaking even within Rs 5 months of launching new spaces, Nair said.
