Concerned about data security? Wait till March for linking Aadhaar

Your privacy and security concerns about the Aadhaar number are set to go away, with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introducing a virtual ID and limited know-your-customer (KYC). The virtual ID will be a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It will not be possible to derive the Aadhaar number from the virtual ID.

Another important part of this move is that a user can generate as many virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated. It’s a major change, ...