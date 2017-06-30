Congress tweets old clips of Modi saying,'GST can never be successful'

-
Congress has also tweeted few clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter in which Modi is seen saying "GST can never be successful" and implementing it is "impossible" without the requisite infrastructure.
"This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of GST" is what the Congress captioned one clip.
"Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out GST without developing the proper infrastructure," is the caption to another clip, in which Modi calls the implementation of GST "impossible" without proper IT infrastructure.
This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of GST #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/WyXMEEwOv5— INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017
Rahul Gandhi has also posted few tweets opposing govt's GST move.
Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out GST without developing the proper infrastructure #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/5urSMepFN3— INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017
A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017
India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain &anxiety— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017
Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017
But like demonetisation,GST is being executed by an incompetent&insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness #GSTTamasha— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017
Party’s decision came after Congress president Sonia Gandhi met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other leaders on Thursday. The party has been in a dilemma over attending the midnight event in Parliament and has had discussions with other parties, which are likely to follow suit. After obtaining views of her key aides, Sonia had taken the political decision to boycott the special session.
