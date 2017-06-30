Congress tweets old clips of Modi saying,'GST can never be successful'

The has decided to keep away from today’s special midnight meeting convened by the government for (Goods and Services Tax) launch. The said it would stay away not just because this was an imperfect GST, but also given the atmosphere in the country when joblessness is increasing, farmers are being killed in police firing and Muslims being lynched.



has also tweeted few clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter in which Modi is seen saying " can never be successful" and implementing it is "impossible" without the requisite infrastructure.



"This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of GST" is what the captioned one clip.

This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/WyXMEEwOv5 — INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017 "Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out without developing the proper infrastructure," is the caption to another clip, in which Modi calls the implementation of "impossible" without proper IT infrastructure.

"Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out without developing the proper infrastructure," is the caption to another clip, in which Modi calls the implementation of "impossible" without proper IT infrastructure.

Modi ji how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out without developing the proper infrastructure #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/5urSMepFN3 — INC India (@INCIndia) June 30, 2017 has also posted few tweets opposing govt's move.

A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017 India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain &anxiety — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017 Unlike demonetisation, is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017 But like demonetisation, is being executed by an incompetent&insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness #GSTTamasha — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017

Party’s decision came after president Sonia Gandhi met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other leaders on Thursday. The party has been in a dilemma over attending the midnight event in Parliament and has had discussions with other parties, which are likely to follow suit. After obtaining views of her key aides, Sonia had taken the political decision to boycott the special session. has also posted few tweets opposing govt's move.Party’s decision came after president Sonia Gandhi met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other leaders on Thursday. The party has been in a dilemma over attending the midnight event in Parliament and has had discussions with other parties, which are likely to follow suit. After obtaining views of her key aides, Sonia had taken the political decision to boycott the special session.

Sources said that initially, leaders weighed the party's options, as a group within felt that the was the party’s brainchild that has now been taken over by the BJP, and thus favoured attending the meeting. However, some leaders opposing it felt that the is being implemented in a haste and all aspects were not taken into consideration leading to harassment of small traders and businessmen and thus, the party should abstain.