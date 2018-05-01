Core sector growth slows to 4.1 % in March, down from Feb's 5.3 %

The combined output of the eight core sectors of the economy slowed down in March, with growth being pegged at 4.1 per cent, down from the 5.3 per cent seen in February and January's 6.1 per cent.

In March, growth in the sectors was largely a result of a persistent rise in cement production which grew by 13 per cent, apart from a sudden 9.1 per cent growth in coal output. The growth in cement had solidified overall growth for five straight months now as double digit rise in cement production has meant that it's become the best performing sector for nearly two quarters.

However, in March, growth in the sector has climbed down from the 23 per cent high it had reached back in February. On the other hand, the second best performing sector - coal - saw output reaching a 6-month high in March.

Apart from these, the sectors comprising crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, and electricity, make up the core sector grouping and contribute about 40 per cent to total industrial production.

In March, five sectors performed poorer as compared to a month earlier. The data issued by the Commerce and Industry ministry on Tuesday showed that cumulative growth for the core sectors stood at 4.2 per cent in 2017-18, lower than the 4.8 per cent growth in the year before.