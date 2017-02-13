TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GDP growth to slow to 5.7% in January-March quarter: Nomura
Business Standard

CPI-based inflation eases to a five-year low of 3.17% in January

In December, the rate of retail inflation had stood at 3.41%, food inflation at 0.53%

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Govt implements CPI target of 4%, cementing Raghuram Rajan legacy

Annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17% in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

It was 3.41% in December.

Food inflation was 0.53% last month, lower than 1.37% in December.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

CPI-based inflation eases to a five-year low of 3.17% in January

In December, the rate of retail inflation had stood at 3.41%, food inflation at 0.53%

In December, the rate of retail inflation had stood at 3.41%, food inflation at 0.53%
Annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17% in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

It was 3.41% in December.

Food inflation was 0.53% last month, lower than 1.37% in December.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

CPI-based inflation eases to a five-year low of 3.17% in January

In December, the rate of retail inflation had stood at 3.41%, food inflation at 0.53%

Annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17% in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

It was 3.41% in December.

Food inflation was 0.53% last month, lower than 1.37% in December.

image
Business Standard
177 22