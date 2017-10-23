JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GST rate structure needs rejig, says Hasmukh Adhia

UIDAI security key in 1.3 mn telecom biometric units: CEO
Business Standard

Development of waterways smoother than highways

Expenditure on land acquisition and related rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R) for a waterway project is five per cent of project cost, half of what it would be for highway

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

waterways, ship, ocean, sea, sail

As highway projects continue to grapple with land acquisition hurdles and associated costs, shifting focus to more economical waterway projects makes more sense for the Union government, some experts said.
 
For instance, the total project cost of National Waterway-1 (Varanasi to Haldia) is Rs 5,369 crore or Rs 3.31 crore per km (its length is 1,620 km). Whereas, the 135-km Eastern Peripheral Expressway around Delhi is being constructed for Rs 4,418 crore or Rs 32.7 crore per km.

 
Graph
Expenditure on land acquisition and related rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R) for a waterway project is five per cent of project cost. For a highway, it would be half.
 
According to an Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) official, a focus on waterways is needed. A sector expert, who did not want to be named, said India was far behind on development in this regard. America and Europe aside, even China or Vietnam are utilising the full potential of their waterways.
 
By one estimate, 615 million tonnes of cargo is moved through waterways in Europe and 1.1 billion tonnes via the same mode in China, in a year. “Even Vietnam moves 45 million tonnes of cargo via waterways,” said the official quoted earlier.
 
The cost of moving cargo via waterways is estimated at Rs 1.2 per tonne-km. It is Rs 2.8 for road and Rs 1.85 for rail.
 
In May 2014, when Nitin Gadkari took charge of the shipping ministry, he said development of waterways was a priority, being less polluting, lower cost and less of an accident rate. Such development could add two per cent to gross domestic product, he’d said.
 
IWAI is working on 111 projects, after declaration of 106 waterways as national ones. These aim at transportation of goods across states. National Waterway-1, mentioned earlier, is to be completed by December 2018. The project includes multi-modal terminals at Varanasi (UP), Haldia (West Bengal), and Sahibganj (Jharkhand).
First Published: Mon, October 23 2017. 02:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements