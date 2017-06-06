ESOPs, M&A and debt restructuring exempt from anti-abuse provisions

The (CBDT) has provided relief to genuine transactions where the (STT) was not paid at the time of purchase of from the so-called anti-abuse provisions proposed in the Finance Act, 2017.

In the final regulations released on Tuesday, the tax authority has provided clear exemptions for (ESOPs) and approved (M&As). Even the acquisitions made by scheduled banks as a part of debt restructuring have been exempted from the provisions. However, the has postponed the implementation of new rules by one year to April 2019. These rules would be a part of Section 10 (38) of the

had released draft guidelines for the proposed provisions in April whereby the authority proposed three scenarios where acquired without paying would be subject to capital gains. Several industry experts raised concerns about the draft rules as they did not provide clarity on several aspects including After extensive consultation from the participants, taxmen have provided elaborate exemptions in the final rules.

The regulations will only apply to the share purchases that have been made after October 1,2004.

“The received a feedback from various sections of industry about the draft provisions. In the final rules, they have incorporated all these changes. Hence these rules look very comprehensive,” said Amit Singhania, partner, Shradul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Going forward, the three scenarios that would attract the capital gains tax are: Acquisition of listed through preferential allotment that are not traded frequently on the stock exchanges; where listed are not purchased over the exchange platform; acquisition of just after a company is delisted and before it gets listed again. The rules are primarily aimed at curbing tax evasion through trading in penny stocks.