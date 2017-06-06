ESOPs, M&A and debt restructuring exempt from anti-abuse provisions

-
The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) has provided relief to genuine transactions where the securities transaction tax (STT) was not paid at the time of purchase of shares from the so-called anti-abuse provisions proposed in the Finance Act, 2017.
In the final regulations released on Tuesday, the tax authority has provided clear exemptions for employee stock options (ESOPs) and approved merger and acquisitions (M&As). Even the acquisitions made by scheduled banks as a part of debt restructuring have been exempted from the provisions. However, the government has postponed the implementation of new rules by one year to April 2019. These rules would be a part of Section 10 (38) of the Income Tax Act.
CBDT had released draft guidelines for the proposed provisions in April whereby the authority proposed three scenarios where shares acquired without paying STT would be subject to capital gains. Several industry experts raised concerns about the draft rules as they did not provide clarity on several aspects including ESOPs. After extensive consultation from the market participants, taxmen have provided elaborate exemptions in the final rules.
The regulations will only apply to the share purchases that have been made after October 1,2004.
“The government received a feedback from various sections of industry about the draft provisions. In the final rules, they have incorporated all these changes. Hence these rules look very comprehensive,” said Amit Singhania, partner, Shradul Amarchand Mangaldas.
Going forward, the three scenarios that would attract the capital gains tax are: Acquisition of listed shares through preferential allotment that are not traded frequently on the stock exchanges; where listed shares are not purchased over the exchange platform; acquisition of shares just after a company is delisted and before it gets listed again. The rules are primarily aimed at curbing tax evasion through trading in penny stocks.
