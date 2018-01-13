Exempt export centric units from 'sunset clause': SEZs to govt

-
Exporters of goods and services from designated export-oriented units (EOUs) and special economic zones (SEZs) have urged the government to exempt export-centric and employment-generating units from the sunset clause, to boost exports of goods and services from India. In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Export Promotion Council of EOUs and SEZs said that frequent change in government policies has led to a ‘trust deficit’ in such export promotion zones, affecting fresh investments from domestic and overseas investors. Introduced in 2005, the SEZ Act had attracted huge investments in its initial years. But then, the Congress government levied Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) in 2012. These levies worked as a speed breaker for capital inflows into these zones, which were initially planned to be tax free.
RIPPLE EFFECT Value of investment and exports from SEZs and EOUs ($mn) Financial year Investment Exports 2011-12 39,462 68,769 2012-13 43,523 87,546 2013-14 49,362 82,209 2014-15 53,495 73,614 2015-16 57,045 70,796 2016-17 65,268 80,760 Source: Export Promotion Council of SEZs and EOUs
Also, SEZ Act has also mentioned an exit clause for units. Even foreign investors can approach us to have all facilities in place without any hurdles. But, we require a stable policy from the government to retain investors’ trust,” said Sharma.Meanwhile, import of goods into SEZs or EOUs either from overseas or from the DTA attract nil duty. But, exports to DTA from SEZ attract the effective rate of duty. However, exports to overseas are duty-free. The implementation of goods and services tax (GST), however, has worsened business environment in the SEZs and EOUs, as units outside these notified areas do not want to sell their goods to the units within. This is because manufacturers inside these zones are required to either purchase goods with applicable GST from buyers or pay the levy from their own books. Sellers outside the EOUs and SEZs do not want to claim input credit under GST, as it blocks working capital for months. This is why SEZs and EOUs business has been badly affected under the GST regime, said Sharma. Currently, goods exported from SEZs attract nil duty while services suffer 18 per cent.
