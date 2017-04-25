The transition to systems across the world will require more improvement than in the past 20 years and faster than the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions' (INDC) promise, the Transitions Commission (ETC) has said in a report unveiled globally on Tuesday.

Each year, productivity needs to increase by 3% and the share of from zero-carbon sources needs to rise at least one percentage point.

Strong public policies will be essential to achieve this. is of the view that these must include meaningful carbon pricing, phase-out of fossil fuels subsidies, research and development, and deploy support for low-carbon technologies, robust standards and regulations, appropriate market design, and public in transport and urban infrastructure.

"In addition, the progress implies a major shift in the mix of in the system: in fossil fuels over the next 15 years could be about $3.7 trillion lower than in a business as usual scenario, while in low-carbon technologies and more energy-efficient equipment and buildings could increase by $6 trillion and $9 trillion, respectively," the report added.

This would mean an extra $300-600 billion in annual says this does not pose a major macroeconomic challenge in a world where global savings and reach $20 trillion annually.

"Public policies that reduce risk are needed to reduce the cost of capital for long- term sustainable infrastructure and extra support will be required for developing countries with the greatest requirements and more limited access to capital, the report said.

By 2040, half of carbon emission reductions could come from a combination of decarbonisation of power generation and electrification of a wider set of activities in the transport and building sectors, the report said.

If appropriate policies are put in place, it will be possible within 15 years to build power systems that rely on variable renewable sources for 80-90 per cent of power supply and that can deliver electricity at an all-in cost (including back-up and flexibility needs) of less than $70 per MWh, which is likely to be competitive with fossil fuels based power generation.

"This reflects the dramatic reductions in the cost of renewable and batteries now being achieved and most likely to continue. Clean electricity should then be used in an increasing range of economic activities, with growing potential to substitute clean electricity for fossil fuels in light vehicle transport and heating," the report added.

Interestingly, noted that by stepping backwards and away from the Paris Agreement, the US would slow progress and increase the cost of the transition. "It would make it more difficult for American businesses to seize the economic opportunities offered by a low-carbon pathway and to develop the US leadership and competitive advantage in new economic sectors. It could, therefore, limit the benefits of the transition for American businesses and impact negatively jobs creation."

"But the private sector will continue to drive the transition domestically and, if the US steps down from leading the transition globally, other countries are ready and eager to step up to take the lead, gaining a competitive advantage at the expense of the US," the report said.

ETC, however, asks governments, investors and businesses to seize the opportunity to halve global carbon emissions by 2040 while ensuring economic development and access for all, but they must act now to accelerate clean electrification, decarbonisation beyond power and productivity improvement, says the report.

The report “Better energy, Greater prosperity” argues that it is technically and economically feasible to grow economies and provide affordable, reliable, clean for all while meeting the Paris objective of limiting global warming to well below 2-degree Celsius.

Falling costs of renewables and batteries make cost-effective, clean electricity unstoppable and essential to the transition to a low-carbon, energy-abundant world, it says.

There is still untapped potential to improve productivity i.e. the intensity of gross domestic product (GDP). The growth of 3% per annum could be achieved with the right policies effectively implemented.

The report said rapid progress is now required on other technologies, including bioenergy, hydrogen and all forms of carbon capture and sequestration, to drive complete decarbonization. But even with large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment, which is currently not on track, fossil fuels use must fall 30% by 2040, with rapid decline of unabated coal.

“We are ambitious but realistic. Despite the scale of the challenges facing us, we firmly believe the required transition is technically and economically achievable if immediate action is taken,” says Adair Turner, chairman of the

To put the world on a well below 2 degree Celsius pathway, we must decarbonise power generation and extend electrification to a wider set of activities in the transport and buildings sectors. Clean electrification alone could deliver half of the carbon emissions reductions required to reach 20 gigatonnes (Gt) of emissions by 2040.

Decarbonization of all the activities which cannot be cost-effectively electrified – such as aviation, shipping, and heavy industries like steel, cement or chemicals – was needed. Sine the progress is far too slow on this count, stronger public policies and large-scale public and private is required.

The transition to systems would deliver important social benefits – with for instance dramatically improved air quality leading to longer and healthier lives – and economic opportunities related to the development of technologies and innovative business models, says the report.

“This is not just another plan; it’s a better plan. We show how the world can remove barriers to transform challenges into opportunities, not only in advanced economies but also in emerging countries,” says Ajay Mathur, co-chairman of the

Pathways to systems

The report describes how to cut annual carbon emissions from the current 36 Gt to 20 Gt by 2040 (compared to 47 Gt expected by 2040 in a business as usual scenario), and set the stage for the further emissions reductions that will be required in the second half of the century, while ensuring universal access to 80-100 GJ of affordable, reliable and sustainable per capita per annum. This can be achieved through four interdependent pathways including clean electrification.

Decarbonization of “hard-to-electrify” sectors will also be required. In addition, carbon emissions will need to be cut from activities that cannot be electrified cost-effectively in transport, industry and buildings. This will become increasingly important as the potential for additional clean electrification is exhausted. But the technologies to do that – including bioenergy, waste heat, hydrogen, and the multiple forms of carbon capture and sequestration – are not yet achieving the cost reductions and scale deployment seen in renewable and batteries, says the report. Governments and companies need to make significant R&D and initial deployment investments to ensure that these technologies become cost effective.

A revolution in the pace of productivity improvement will also be required. This could deliver a third of required emissions reductions by 2040, but this would demand greatly accelerated efficiency progress across the buildings, transport and industry sectors, as well as structural changes in the economy to deliver more economic growth with less energy-intensive goods and services.

Through optimisation of remaining fossil fuels use, these transitions would result in a 30 per cent decrease in fossil fuels use by 2040, but fossil fuels would still represent up to half of final demand. Meeting climate objectives therefore also requires a ramp-up in all forms of carbon capture and sequestration (conversion into products, underground storage, natural carbon sinks). In this context, fossil fuels use should be concentrated in highest value applications, which implies a rapid decrease in unabated coal consumption, a peak of oil in the 2020s and a continued role for gas provided methane leakages are reduced significantly.

The “Better Energy, Greater Prosperity” report was developed by the commissioners with the support of the secretariat, provided by SYSTEMIQ and McKinsey & Company. It draws upon a set of analyses carried out by Climate Policy Initiative, Copenhagen Economics and Vivid Economics for the ETC, which are available on the ETC’s website.

is a diverse group of people and organisations from and climate communities: investors, companies, industry disruptors, equipment suppliers, non-profit organisations, and research institutes from across the developed and developing world. Its aim is to accelerate change towards systems that enable robust economic development and limit the rise in global temperature to well below 2°C.